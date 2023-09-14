Opinion/decision on a Paediatric investigation plan (PIP): Dimeric protein comprised of two disulfide-linked monomers, each being a fully human fusion protein consisting of a modified extracellular domain of the human activin receptor type IIA fused to…
Dimeric protein comprised of two disulfide-linked monomers, each being a fully human fusion protein consisting of a modified extracellular domain of the human activin receptor type IIA fused to the fragment crystallizable domain of human IgG1 Fc including the hinge region, CH2 and CH3 domains (KER-050)