Global Connected Home Security Market Forecasted to Hit USD 52.56 Billion by 2033, Redefining Home Protection! Persistence Market Research

Connected Home Security Market Segmentation by Component - Software/Platform, Services (Integration & Deployment, Training & Consulting, Maintenance & Support).

New York, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global connected home security market is expected to grow from USD 9.84 billion in 2023 to USD 52.56 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the increasing demand for smart home security solutions due to rising crime rates, growing awareness about the benefits of connected home security systems, and increasing adoption of smart home devices.



The global connected home security market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for smart home security solutions. The key players in the market are well-positioned to capitalize on this growth by offering innovative products and services at competitive prices.

Market Overview:

Connected home security solutions have evolved from traditional alarm systems to sophisticated ecosystems that integrate cameras, sensors, doorbells, and smart locks. This market aims to provide homeowners with not only enhanced security but also convenience and peace of mind.

Introduction:

The global connected home security market represents a paradigm shift in residential safety, driven by advancements in smart technology. With the proliferation of connected devices and the Internet of Things (IoT), homeowners now have access to sophisticated security solutions that offer real-time monitoring, remote control, and enhanced protection for their properties.

This comprehensive report provides a detailed analysis of the market, offering insights into key trends, growth drivers, challenges, and future prospects.

Market Dynamics:

Rising Concerns for Home Safety : Growing concerns about residential security and the desire for remote monitoring drive the adoption of connected home security systems.

: Growing concerns about residential security and the desire for remote monitoring drive the adoption of connected home security systems. Technological Advancements : Innovations in AI, machine learning, and sensor technologies have led to the development of more intelligent and effective security solutions.

: Innovations in AI, machine learning, and sensor technologies have led to the development of more intelligent and effective security solutions. Convergence of Smart Home Trends: The integration of security features into broader smart home ecosystems is a significant trend, allowing homeowners to manage multiple aspects of their homes through a single interface.

Key Market Trends:

Video Surveillance Dominance : Video surveillance systems, including doorbell cameras and outdoor security cameras, are among the most popular and rapidly growing segments of the market.

: Video surveillance systems, including doorbell cameras and outdoor security cameras, are among the most popular and rapidly growing segments of the market. DIY (Do-It-Yourself) Solutions : DIY security systems, often easy to install and configure, have gained traction among consumers seeking cost-effective and customizable options.

: DIY security systems, often easy to install and configure, have gained traction among consumers seeking cost-effective and customizable options. Professional Monitoring Services: While DIY systems are popular, professionally monitored services offered by security companies remain crucial for around-the-clock surveillance and emergency response.

Competitive Landscape:

The market is highly competitive, with established players and new entrants offering a wide range of products and services.

Key players include-

D-Link Corporation

Symantec Corporation (Broadcom)

Commscop (ARRIS)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

F-Secure Corporation

Avast Software

Trend Micro

Honeywell International Inc.

McAfee, LLC

Bitdefender and others

Recent Developments

Year: 2023

ADT and Google announced a long-term collaboration to develop the next generation of smart home security systems.

announced a long-term collaboration to develop the next generation of smart home security systems. Honeywell acquired rescue air systems to enhance its fire suppression portfolio.

acquired rescue air systems to enhance its fire suppression portfolio. Ring launched a new line of smart security cameras that are equipped with AI-powered features, such as facial recognition and package detection.

launched a new line of smart security cameras that are equipped with AI-powered features, such as facial recognition and package detection. SimpliSafe launched a new service called SimpliSafe Home Monitoring Plus, which includes features such as professional monitoring, video recording, and access to a team of security experts.

Market Segmentation

By Component - Software/Platform, Services(Integration & Deployment, Training & Consulting, Maintenance & Support)

- Software/Platform, Services(Integration & Deployment, Training & Consulting, Maintenance & Support) By Connected Devices - Smart TVs, Smart Thermostats, Smart Speakers, Smart Locks, Internet Security Cameras, Others

Smart TVs, Smart Thermostats, Smart Speakers, Smart Locks, Internet Security Cameras, Others By Application - Intrusion & Anti-Malware Protection, Device Detection & Management, Phishing & Fraud Prevention, Network Security, Others

Intrusion & Anti-Malware Protection, Device Detection & Management, Phishing & Fraud Prevention, Network Security, Others By Geography - North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa

Recommendations

The following are some recommendations for the key players in the global connected home security market:

Focus on developing innovative products and services that meet the evolving needs of consumers.

Offer competitive prices and attractive discounts to make connected home security systems more affordable for consumers.

Invest in marketing and education campaigns to increase awareness about the benefits of connected home security systems.

Partner with other smart home device manufacturers to offer integrated security solutions.

Expand distribution channels to reach a wider customer base.

By following these recommendations, the key players in the global connected home security market can position themselves for success in the coming years.

