California Masons Present $72,069 Donation to Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, Surpassing $2MM Donated Since 2009

Donation Milestone Is One of Four Donations to MLB Community Foundations Across California, Totaling Over $258K Donated This Season Alone

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on eight years of partnership, the Masons of California, in affiliation with the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, are proud to announce that they have raised $72,069 this season for youth development programs through their signature Masons4Mitts baseball mitt drive, marking a total of $2 million donated through MLB community foundations since Masons4Mitts was established in 2009. Since 2015, the Masons of California donations have provided nearly 19,000 mitts to players in Los Angeles through the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, and more than 100,000 mitts to players across the state.

Each year, Masons4Mitts teams up with the San Francisco Giants, Angels Baseball, Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation and San Diego Padres to purchase real, leather baseball mitts that are given, free of charge, to young ballplayers in youth leagues across California. Through youth baseball, Masons4Mitts and its partners provide children with a safe place to play while they develop key collaboration skills, learn about health and nutrition, build productive study habits and more.

In recognition of this important milestone, the Masons of California and the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation hosted a special pregame celebration in advance of yesterday’s Dodgers-Padres game. Following the pregame ceremony, the Masons of California presented a check to the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation on the field to support their Dodgers Dreamteam program. Among those in attendance at this special event were:

Doug Ismail, President, California Masonic Foundation

Arthur Salazar, Senior Grand Warden, Masons of California

Robert Eagle Spirit, Deputy Grand Master, Prince Hall Masons of California

Freddie Davis and Gabriel Lopez, Captains, South Bay Spartans

Manny Aceves, Chief Program Officer, Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation

Masons4Mitts is one of several ways the California Masons support youth education and development. Other philanthropic endeavors include: the Investment in Success scholarship program for high school seniors who demonstrate extraordinary potential despite difficult circumstances; their partnership with Raising A Reader to bring literacy programs to under-resourced elementary schools; and their partnership with the San Diego Padres through the Johnny Ritchey Scholarship program to support first-generation, underserved high school seniors.

About the Masons of California

Freemasonry is the world’s first and largest fraternal organization, guided by the enduring belief that a everyone has the responsibility to make the world a better place. For 300 years, Freemasonry has enhanced and strengthened the character of its members by providing opportunities for fellowship, charity, and the search for truth—within themselves and the larger world. Through Freemasonry, we make true friends, improve ourselves, and make a positive impact on our communities. The Masons of California have more than 40,000 members and more than 330 lodges located throughout the state. The California Masonic Foundation is committed to making a profound difference in our local community, and touches the lives of thousands of Californians each year. Learn more at freemason.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Masons4Mitts

Since 2009, Masons4Mitts has been the signature public fundraising campaign of the Masons of California. Working with community fund partners at the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, L.A. Angels, and San Diego Padres, Masons4Mitts allows members of the fraternity to donate funds to purchase and deliver high-quality, leather baseball mitts to young ballplayers throughout the state—many of whom do not have access to such equipment otherwise. Through Masons4Mitts, young players are provided with a safe place to learn and play the game, develop collaboration skills, learn about health and nutrition, build productive study habits, and more. Masons4Mitts has raised more than $2 million for youth baseball programs since 2009 and is the largest single sponsor to many of its MLB partners’ community funds. Learn more at masons4mitts.org.

About the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation:

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) is tackling the most pressing problems facing Los Angeles with a mission to improve education, health care, homelessness and social justice for all Angelenos. Bigger than baseball, LADF envisions a city where everyone regardless of ZIP code has the opportunity to thrive. LADF was reimagined in 2013 and has since raised over $90 million and is on track to raise $100 million in 2023. Since then, LADF has invested more than $53 million in its programs and grants to local organizations and impacted more than 9.8 million youth. LADF is the proud recipient of ESPN's Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year, Robert Wood Johnson Sports Award, Beyond Sport's Sport for Reduced Racial Inequalities Collective Impact Award, and the Aspen Institute Project Play Champion. To learn more, visit Dodgers.com/LADF, follow them on Twitter, @DodgersFdn, Instagram, @dodgersfoundation, and like them on Facebook at facebook.com/LosAngelesDodgersFoundation.

