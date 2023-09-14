Cre-Pro, LLC, and Infinite Equity Capital, LLC, Confirmed Purchase of Freeport Plaza, in Freeport, IL.
Freeport Plaza Showcases Two Exceptional Units Available for Rent
The recent expansion of tenant Bown's Shoe Fit Company within the shopping center gives us confidence in the market's strength and potential for growth.”FREEPORT , ILLINOIS, USA , September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cre-Pr, LLC, and Infinite Equity Capital, LLC, two prominent real estate investment and development firms, have confirmed the strategic acquisition of Freeport Plaza, a thriving shopping center nestled at 1500-1530 S West Ave, Freeport, IL, valued at over $6 million. This acquisition not only signifies the firms’ dedication to investing in the Freeport market but also demonstrates their commitment to revitalizing commercial properties to cater to the specific demands of this vibrant community.
Freeport, IL, has been touted as the “Mecca of commerce and manufacturing” by the city’s Manager, Randy Bukas. The shopping center is located in the heart of this vibrant and bustling city. The property stands tall with the total area of 87,846 square feet and features functional design with excellent visibility. Freeport Plaza is home to nationally recognized tenants including, Cub Foods, Big Aaron’s, Fifth Third Bank and Brown’s Shoe Fit Company. In the beginning of this year Brown’s Shoe significantly expanded its presence within the shopping center thereby increasing its footprint by an impressive 40 percent.
Freeport Plaza showcases two units available for rent. One unit spans a generous 3,000 square feet, while the adjacent unit boasts an expansive 6,478 square feet. What sets this opportunity apart is the flexibility it offers, with these units easily combinable to create a seamless space that can accommodate a wide range of businesses. This presents an ideal canvas for both emerging entrepreneurs and established brands.
Anna Carley, Legal Counsel and Managing Director of Acquisitions and Asset Management at Infinite Equity Capital, expressed, "We are excited to welcome Freeport Plaza into our expanding portfolio. This acquisition aligns seamlessly with our vision of enriching the commercial landscape of Freeport by transforming underutilized spaces into thriving business hubs. The available space at the shopping center holds immense potential, and we're eager to invite businesses to join us in unlocking this potential. The recent expansion of tenant Bown's Shoe Fit Company within the center gives us confidence in the market's strength and potential for growth."
The available space at Freeport Plaza is highly adaptable, catering to the unique needs of a diverse market. Prospective tenants have the opportunity to establish fitness centers, fashion boutiques, medical offices, or a multitude of other retail and office ventures. Its strategic location within Freeport ensures outstanding visibility and accessibility, a crucial advantage for businesses and their clientele.
Cre-Pro's strategic vision, combined with the prime location of Freeport Plaza, positions this acquisition as a cornerstone of growth in the local market. Cre-Pro is actively seeking innovative entrepreneurs and businesses ready to become part of this exciting journey.
Cre-Pro is proud to embark on this journey at Freeport Plaza, dedicated to enriching the local economy and contributing to the prosperity of Freeport, IL. Stay tuned for updates as we work diligently to transform this space into a dynamic center for commerce and community.
