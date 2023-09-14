Submit Release
Governor Carney Encourages Business to Attend the Central Delaware Career Expo


DOVER, Del. – Governor John Carney on Thursday encouraged Delaware businesses to register and attend the Central Delaware Career Expo. The Central Delaware Career Expo serves as an opportunity for local students to learn about careers in a variety of fields, including education, health care, business and technology, agriculture, manufacturing, construction, transportation and logistics, energy, and public service. Businesses and organizations in these fields are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to meet perspective future employees.

“The Central Delaware Career Expo will help expose more Delaware students to the type of careers they can pursue in our state, ultimately helping Delaware compete in an economy that’s changing every day,” said Governor Carney. “It’s never too early to show students what pathways are out there. This Expo has many industries represented and I encourage businesses to participate.”

Two separate Career Expos will be held in the fall, one for 8th grade students and one for 11th and 12th grade students. Business can sign up to attend one or both events. More information can be found on Governor Carney’s website.

 

Registration for students is closed.

 

GOVERNOR’S CENTRAL DELAWARE CAREER EXPO FOR 8TH GRADE STUDENTS

WHEN: Monday, October 9, 2023
8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

WHERE: Delaware Technical Community College
Charles L. Terry Jr. Campus
100 Campus Drive
Dover, DE 19904

 

GOVERNOR’S CENTRAL DELAWARE CAREER EXPO FOR 11th AND 12th GRADE STUDENTS

WHEN: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

WHERE: Delaware State University
Martin Luther King, Jr. Student Center
1200 N Dupont Highway
Dover, DE 19901


