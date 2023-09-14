Commercial Drones Market Size Expected to Reach $21.69 Billion Globally, by 2030 at 23.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Commercial Drones Market Trend

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Commercial drones Market by Type, Mode of Operation, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global commercial drones market was valued at $2.72 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $21.69 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 23.7%.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

👉By type, the hybrid segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

👉On the basis of mode of operation, the autonomous segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

👉Depending on application, the media and entertainment segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

👉Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Increase in the market for location-based services such as food delivery, e-commerce companies, and shopping apps, promising growth rate of the drone market and technologically advanced products have boosted the growth of the global commercial drones market. On the other hand, surge in privacy and security concerns hinder the market growth. However, increased application areas for LiDAR, GIS, mapping services, and others are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎-

By type, the rotary segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the global commercial drones market size share in 2020, and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the high demand for rotary-type commercial drones that are being deployed for numerous commercial applications throughout the world. The hybrid segment, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 25.7% by 2030. Rise in demand for drones that offer a higher range and capabilities drives the growth of the segment. The report also includes an analysis of the fixed wing segment.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎-

Based on mode of operation, the remotely operated segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global commercial drones market, and is expected to continue its lead during the forecast period. This is owing to high demand for remotely controlled drones across different industry applications worldwide. However, the autonomous segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 25.2% by 2030, due to the increase in investments in making self-driven commercial drones. The report also includes an analysis of the semi-autonomous segment.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐎𝐟 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

PrecisionHawk Inc.

AeroVironment, Inc.

Delair

Insitu Inc.

Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

SKYDIO

Aeryon Labs Inc.

DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

Parrot SA

Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Inc.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated the global commercial drones market share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities; technological developments by key players; rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable, precise, and efficient commercial drones. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of commercial drones along across several Asian nations, for instance, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

