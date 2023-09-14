Crawl Space Encapsulation Services: Top Restoration Company Offers Long-Term Solutions for Trouble-Free Living Spaces

Lugoff, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lugoff, South Carolina -

Attic and Crawl Space Solutions offers proven services for crawl space encapsulation to ensure indoor air quality and energy efficiency.

In the heart of South Carolina, a company is transforming homes into havens of comfort and sustainability with its crawl space encapsulation expertise, creating a controlled environment that prevents excessive moisture and outside air infiltration.

Property restoration company, Attic and Crawl Space Solutions is an industry leader with extensive experience in crawl space encapsulation. These hidden building spaces are often neglected resulting in unwanted moisture absorption, pest infestation, and unwanted air infiltration. Encapsulation, repair, and maintenance services help ensure structural integrity and indoor air quality in residential and commercial buildings.

With the use of industry-standard techniques and premium-grade vapor barriers, crawl space encapsulation prevents the infiltration of moisture and outside air into the crawl space by sealing and insulating it with moisture or vapor barrier material. By controlling humidity in homes, it reduces the growth of mold and the presence of allergens and contaminants that significantly affect indoor air quality.

Crawl space encapsulation also contributes to energy efficiency in residential and commercial buildings. Studies have shown that a well-encapsulated crawl space reduces the workload on a home’s HVAC system and increases its efficiency by 18% to 20%, leading to significant reductions in energy consumption and lower energy bills each month. This measure promotes sustainable building practices while providing economic advantages to occupants and building owners alike.

Attic and Crawl Space Solutions is committed to delivering top-notch solutions and places a high priority on service excellence. Customers can expect excellent communication from the point of consultation to the completion of a project. Comprising a dedicated workforce of highly trained technicians, each job is considered a unique undertaking. A thorough inspection is conducted before each job to identify specific requirements of the crawl space and a solution is customized to ensure the best outcome.

Attic and Crawl Space Solutions offers a range of services, from French drains and sump pumps to humidity control and fungi removal, ensuring crawl spaces remain clean, dry, and free of health hazards. The company's fully-sealed crawlspace solutions can last over 20 years with properly managed humidity levels, barring catastrophic events like floods.

Many factors can compromise the long-term performance of crawl space encapsulation, including material deterioration caused by microbial growth, excessive humidity, water damage, and an unstable foundation. The company's skilled technicians have the expertise to conduct necessary repairs to restore the integrity of a crawl space.

Foundation repair works may entail more than installing support columns or reinforcing floor joists with materials like concrete. Certain projects may involve lifting the house structure onto a new footer, and such work requires highly technical considerations such as weight capacity, structural performance, local building codes, and other factors.

Termite and water damage repair are common problems. Maintenance services form a core part of the company’s service, reducing the need to carry out repairs and ensuring crawl spaces remain in optimal condition. Such services include termite extermination, moisture control, damaged wood repair, and proper ventilation, ensuring these issues do not recur.

Attic and Crawl Space Solutions is renowned for its excellent crawl space expertise and is committed to excellent customer service. As a fully insured company with certification from the Building Performance Institute and accredited by the Better Business Bureau, customers can expect the highest level of professionalism.

Attic and Crawl Space Solutions specializes in crawl space encapsulation, repair, and maintenance services. The company utilizes innovative techniques and materials to create controlled environments that prevent moisture, pests, and outside air infiltration.

