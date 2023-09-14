Hydromer, Inc. Releases Letter to Shareholders from Chairman Braeden Lichti

CONCORD, NC, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Hydromer Inc. (OTC: HYDI) ("The Company"), a worldwide supplier of specialty coatings and biopolymers for medical devices and industrial applications, announced today the release of a letter to shareholders from its Executive Chairman, Mr. Braeden Lichti. This letter, which is available for viewing at 2023-002.pdf (hydromer.com) , offers an overview of the company's current state. It elucidates both the achievements and challenges faced by the company, presents key highlights and recent updates, and outlines our strategic vision for the future.



Hydromer® has been a leader in hydrophilic, thromboresistant, and antimicrobial coating technologies for medical devices for over 40 years. As a trusted partner to large and small companies worldwide, our solutions add value to our clients’ products so that they can stand out in the marketplace. We are an innovation-driven, customer-centered organization with a focus on meeting our clients’ needs. We are an FDA, GMP/ISO 13485, and ISO 9001 production facility located in Concord, North Carolina.



