INDIE AUTHOR’S DEBUT NOVEL RECEIVES RAVE REVIEW FOR A MASTERFUL BLEND OF WANDERLUST, ROMANCE, AND INTROSPECTION
The US Review of Books praises independent author Karen Carlson’s “gripping, fascinating” bookTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Karen Carlson's compelling memoir, My Risky Romance in Turkey, has captivated literary critics with its evocative storytelling and rich exploration of love, adventure, and self-discovery.
The memoir, which recounts the author’s personal escapades and adventures in the vibrant backdrop of 1960s Turkey, has garnered praise for its authenticity, vivid imagery, and timeless themes that resonate with readers across generations.
In an illuminating review featured in The US Review of Books, esteemed critic Amanda Hanson hails Carlson’s memoir as a triumph of honest storytelling because she “does not hold back in expressing her emotions throughout the memoir”. With an unflinching and brutally honest narrative style, Carlson delves into her journey as she embarks on a quest for adventure and freedom.
“For instance, when she describes the scene of being arrested for committing adultery, she gives a poignant description of her psychological and physical state. Another example is when she details her relationship with Cap. One can feel through the writing how disappointing he was to her”, Hanson explains.
The review also highlights the turning point in the memoir when Carlson encounters Suleyman, Helene, and Andrea, marking a shift in both the narrative and the cultural dynamics. Hanson points out Carlson’s authentic retelling, and acknowledges how the memoir is “gripping, fascinating, and almost reads like a thriller”.
True to her authentic voice as a seasoned traveler who has been to over 100 countries, Carlson draws upon her rich experiences and boundless curiosity to craft this captivating memoir. My Risky Romance in Turkey marks her debut as an author, sharing her remarkable journey with readers worldwide.
My Risky Romance in Turkey is available for purchase on Amazon in both paperback and e-book formats, and the full review can be accessed here.
