REVEL IN THE IMAGINATIVE VERSES AND ARTFUL SKETCHES OF MARILYN B. WASSMAN IN HER LATEST POETRY COLLECTION
Esteemed author Marilyn B. Wassman comes back to further mundane moments into extraordinary marvels with her captivating and rhyming storiesTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to be immersed in tales of ordinary wonders and fantastical scenes of reverie in Marilyn B. Wassman’s recent poetic release, What the Wind Blew In. This collection’s strikingly lucid narration and impeccably vibrant world are a perfect read for children ages 8 to 12 years old.
Consisting of six stories, the book lures its audience into a world beyond the ordinary. Each poetic piece promises an adventure and life-long lessons unto their last rhyme. With the author’s exquisite paintings, every tale is fleshed out, allowing readers to have a visionary and gripping experience.
Barbara Bamberger Scott of The US Review of Books commends Wassman’s masterful skill in forging her narratives that are “composed of intelligently fashioned rhyme, and each story has a point to prove, something that could be shared between reader and listener.” Moreover, the accompanying illustrations bring out more vividness to their poems.
With a stellar academic background and having earned degrees in art history, studio art, and library science, Marilyn B. Wassman was an art cataloger at the Library of Congress before retiring in 2011. She has also made contributions and illustrations for the Greenbelt Writers Group. At present, she has several books, including “The Opossum and the Cats”.
Delight the child in you with this whimsical and riveting poetry collection. Grab a copy of Marilyn B. Wassman’s What the Wind Blew In and Pen Scratching Poets. Paperback, hardcover, and digital editions are up for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and all other online book retailers.
