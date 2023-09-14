Meeting with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

TAJIKISTAN, September 14 - On September 14, in the city residence of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, met with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Honorable Ilham Aliyev, who arrived in Tajikistan to participate as guest of honor in the Fifth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia.

During the meeting, a set of issues of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan were discussed.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, welcomed the high-ranking guest to Tajikistan and expressed confidence that the participation of the Leader of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the work of the summit of the heads of state of Central Asia will be a factor in the development of relations between the two countries.

The parties paid attention to the issue of implementation of the agreements reached during the state visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Tajikistan in May this year, strengthening of relations in priority economic and commercial, cultural and humanitarian spheres and other sectors beneficial to the parties.

During the meeting, specific issues of the regional and international agenda were also touched upon.