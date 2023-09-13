Governor Newsom Statement on Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Decision Allowing Marketing of Firearms to Children

Published: Sep 13, 2023

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the Ninth Circuit’s decision in Junior Sports Magazines, Inc. v. Bonta blocking California’s law banning the marketing of guns to children:

“The court is fighting to protect marketing weapons of war to children – a ‘junior’ AR-15. They have endorsed this:

“It is pure insanity.”

Governor Newsom is working with Attorney General Bonta to explore options to swiftly challenge this ruling.

