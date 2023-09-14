The presbyopia market is predicted to grow during the forecast period (2023–2032) owing to the development of well-designed, randomized trials to study novel drugs with potential benefits for Presbyopia patients, the shortfall of approved therapy, and the launch of emerging therapies.

New York, USA, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presbyopia Market to Exhibit Significant Growth by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies - Eyenovia, Orasis, Ocuphire Pharma, Visus Therapeutics, LENZ Therapeutics, Glaukos Corporation, AbbVie

The presbyopia market is predicted to grow during the forecast period (2023–2032) owing to the development of well-designed, randomized trials to study novel drugs with potential benefits for Presbyopia patients, the shortfall of approved therapy, and the launch of emerging therapies.

DelveInsight’s Presbyopia Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, presbyopia emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Presbyopia Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the presbyopia market size in the 7MM was found to be ~USD 18.2 billion in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032. As per DelveInsight’s estimates, the total prevalent cases of presbyopia in the 7MM were found to be approximately 293 million cases in 2022. These cases are expected to increase by 2032.

cases in 2022. These cases are expected to increase by 2032. Leading presbyopia companies such as Eyenovia, Orasis Pharmaceuticals, Ocuphire Pharma, Visus Therapeutics, LENZ Therapeutics, Glaukos Corporation, AbbVie, and others are developing novel presbyopia drugs that can be available in the presbyopia market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel presbyopia drugs that can be available in the presbyopia market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for presbyopia treatment include MicroLine (Pilocarpine Ophthalmic), CSF-1 (PresbiDrops), Nyxol, VT-101 (Brimochol), LNZ100 (Aceclidine 1.75%) and LNZ101, GLK-302 (Pilocarpine Ophthalmic Topical Cream), AGN-241622 , and others.

and others. In May 2023, Visus Therapeutics presented key topline data from the pivotal Phase III BRIO-I clinical trial.

presented key topline data from the pivotal Phase III BRIO-I clinical trial. In February 2023, the US FDA accepted the NDA for review with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date in October 2023.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major presbyopia market share @ Presbyopia Market Report

Presbyopia Overview

Presbyopia is a common age-related vision condition that affects the ability of the eye to focus on nearby objects. It typically becomes noticeable around the age of 40 and progressively worsens with age. This condition occurs as a result of the natural aging process and changes in the eye's lens and surrounding muscles. The primary cause of presbyopia lies in the loss of flexibility in the eye’s lens, making it difficult for the lens to adjust its shape to focus on close-up objects. This loss of flexibility is mainly due to the hardening of the lens over time, which reduces its ability to change shape and adapt to different distances. Symptoms of presbyopia include difficulty reading small print, blurry vision when working on tasks that require close-up focus, eyestrain, and the need to hold reading materials at arm's length. People with presbyopia might also experience headaches or fatigue, especially after prolonged periods of close work.

Diagnosing presbyopia typically involves a comprehensive eye examination performed by an optometrist or ophthalmologist. This examination includes a review of the patient’s medical history, a visual acuity test, and a thorough assessment of the eye’s focusing ability. The doctor may also use various tools to measure the eye’s refractive error and determine the appropriate corrective prescription for reading glasses or bifocal/multifocal lenses. Additionally, other eye conditions that might be contributing to the visual symptoms will be ruled out during the examination.

Presbyopia Epidemiology Segmentation

The presbyopia epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current presbyopia patient pool and forecasted trends for the seven individual major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The presbyopia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Presbyopia Prevalent Cases

Total Presbyopia Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Presbyopia Age-specific Cases

Presbyopia Gender-specific Cases

Presbyopia Severity-specific Cases

Download the report to understand which factors are driving presbyopia epidemiology trends @ Presbyopia Epidemiological Insights

Presbyopia Treatment Market

The purpose of presbyopia treatment is to compensate for your eyes’ incapacity to focus on surrounding objects. Wearing corrective eyeglasses or contact lenses, having refractive surgery, or getting lens implants for presbyopia are all treatment possibilities. The pharmacological therapy of presbyopia is based on the use of ocular drops, which affect the pupil size and elasticity by impacting the ciliary muscle, thereby enhancing near vision.

Off-label treatment with miotic drugs such as pilocarpine and carbachol is currently used in the treatment of presbyopia in the United States. VUITY was approved by the US FDA for the treatment of presbyopia in adults in October 2021. Abbvie’s VUITY (AGN190584) is a miotic 1.25% pilocarpine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution used to treat presbyopia in adults. A once-daily topical drop given by a patented vehicle that uses pHast technology to rapidly alter the physiologic pH of the tear film. It is the first and only FDA-approved eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia. It constricts the pupil by contracting the sphincter muscle, improving near and intermediate vision acuity while keeping some pupillary responsiveness to light. Furthermore, the FDA granted a sNDA for VUITY in March 2023, allowing for a second dose of the treatment for presbyopia in adults.

Unmanaged presbyopia can cause considerable visual handicap, depending on factors such as the individual patient’s accommodation amplitude, refractive error, and the nature of the near vision tasks. Most patients should not have considerable handicaps as a result of presbyopia, given the diversity of spectacle and contact lens management options available. For optical correction of presbyopia, a range of alternatives are available, and the optometrist offers recommendations depending on the patient's individual vocational and avocational demands. When compared to normal accommodative ability, all types of presbyopia remedies include some visual sacrifice.

To know more about presbyopia treatment, visit @ Presbyopia Treatment Drugs

Key Presbyopia Therapies and Companies

MicroLine (Pilocarpine Ophthalmic): Eyenovia

CSF-1 (PresbiDrops): Orasis Pharmaceuticals

Nyxol: Ocuphire Pharma

VT-101 (Brimochol): Visus Therapeutics

LNZ100 (Aceclidine 1.75%) and LNZ101: LENZ Therapeutics

GLK-302 (Pilocarpine Ophthalmic Topical Cream): Glaukos Corporation

AGN-241622: AbbVie

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for presbyopia @ Drugs for Presbyopia Treatment

Presbyopia Market Dynamics

The presbyopia market dynamics have been steadily evolving in recent years. As the global population continues to age, the demand for effective solutions to address Presbyopia has surged. This has led to increased research and development activities, resulting in a growing array of treatment options, including prescription eyeglasses, contact lenses, and surgical interventions such as intraocular lenses and corneal procedures.

Additionally, advancements in technology, such as accommodating and multifocal lenses, have expanded the range of choices available to consumers. Moreover, the rise of digital devices and screens has prompted innovations in progressive lens designs, catering to the needs of individuals in today's digital age. The presbyopia market is not only driven by these technological developments but also influenced by changing consumer preferences, healthcare trends, and economic factors, making it a dynamic and evolving sector within the ophthalmic industry.

In spite of the promising growth prospects, the presbyopia market is not without its share of barriers. Firstly, there exists a significant challenge in raising awareness about presbyopia and the available treatment options, as many individuals often perceive age-related vision changes as an unavoidable part of getting older. This lack of awareness can slow down presbyopia market growth.

Secondly, the high cost associated with certain presbyopia treatments, particularly surgical procedures like intraocular lens implants, can be a significant barrier for many potential patients, limiting their access to advanced solutions. Regulatory hurdles also play a crucial role in shaping the presbyopia market dynamics. Stringent regulations and approval processes can slow down the introduction of innovative presbyopia treatments and devices.

Additionally, the presbyopia market faces competition from alternative vision correction options, such as reading glasses available over the counter, which provide a quick and cost-effective solution for some individuals. Lastly, the ongoing advancements in non-invasive and non-surgical treatments may challenge the dominance of traditional surgical interventions in the presbyopia market.

Presbyopia Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Presbyopia Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Presbyopia Market Size in 2022 USD 18.2 Billion Key Presbyopia Companies Eyenovia, Orasis Pharmaceuticals, Ocuphire Pharma, Visus Therapeutics, LENZ Therapeutics, Glaukos Corporation, AbbVie, and others Key Presbyopia Therapies MicroLine (Pilocarpine Ophthalmic), CSF-1 (PresbiDrops), Nyxol, VT-101 (Brimochol), LNZ100 (Aceclidine 1.75%) and LNZ101, GLK-302 (Pilocarpine Ophthalmic Topical Cream), AGN-241622, and others

Scope of the Presbyopia Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Presbyopia current marketed and emerging therapies

Presbyopia current marketed and emerging therapies Presbyopia Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Presbyopia Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Presbyopia Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Presbyopia Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about presbyopia drugs in development @ Presbyopia Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Presbyopia Market Key Insights 2. Presbyopia Market Report Introduction 3. Presbyopia Market Overview at a Glance 4. Presbyopia Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Presbyopia Treatment and Management 7. Presbyopia Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Presbyopia Marketed Drugs 10. Presbyopia Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Presbyopia Market Analysis 12. Presbyopia Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Presbyopia Epidemiology Forecast

Presbyopia Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted presbyopia epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Presbyopia Pipeline

Presbyopia Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key presbyopia companies, including Orasis Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Cellix Bio, Visus Therapeutics, AbbVie, Vyluma, Lenz Therapeutics, Ocuphire Pharma, JIXING Pharmaceuticals, Eyenovia, among others.

Myopia Market

Myopia Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key myopia companies such as Vyluma, Inc., Sydnexis, Inc., Ocumension limited, Santen Pharmaceutical, Cloudbreak therapeutics, Nevakar, Inc., Eyenovia, Stuart Therapeutics, Cellix Bio, JeniVision, Zhaoke Ophthalmology, among others.

Myopia Pipeline

Myopia Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights into pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key myopia companies involved, such as Vyluma, Inc., Sydnexis, Inc., Ocumension limited, Santen Pharmaceutical, Cloudbreak therapeutics, Nevakar, Inc., Eyenovia, Stuart Therapeutics, Cellix Bio, JeniVision, Zhaoke Ophthalmology, among others.

Myopia Progression Market

Myopia Progression Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key myopia progression companies such as Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc, Beijing Airdoc Technology Co., Ltd, Essilor International, Menicon Co., Ltd., SightGlass Vision Inc, Indizen Optical Technologies, S.L.U., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Coopervision Inc, among others.

Contact Lenses Market

Contact Lenses Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key contact lenses companies, including Alcon Inc, Cooper Vision Inc, Johnson & Johnson Vision, Bausch Health Companies Inc., HOYA Vision Care Company, Contamac, ZEISS Group, SynergEyes, Menicon Co., Ltd., Gelflex, Orion Vision Group, Solotica, medios, SEED CO. LTD, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Digestive System Fistula Market | Dementia With Diabetes Market | Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy Market | Pecoma Market | Adamantinoma Market | Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Insight | Functional Constipation Market | DDR Defective Tumors Market | Nephrotic Syndrome Pipeline | Pelizaeus-Merzbacher Disease Market | Hepatic Impairment Market | Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Market | Surgical Bleeding Market | Radiotherapy-Induced Oral Mucositis Market | Relapsed Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia CLL Market | Galactosemia Market | Glabellar Lines Market | Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Market | HR Positive/ HER2 Negative Breast Cancer Market | Lebers Hereditary Optic Neuropathy LHON Market | Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease NAFLD Market | Orthotic Devices Market | Polypoidal Choroidal Vasculopathy Market | Sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis Market | Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market | Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency ASMD Market | B-Cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Market | Coccidioidomycosis Market | Frontotemporal Dementia Pipeline | Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Market | Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Market | Nocturnal Enuresis Market | Postmyocardial Infarction Syndrome Market | Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Sars Coronavirus Infection Market | Typhoid Fever Market | Ventricular Dysfunction Market | Burkitt Lymphoma Market | Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Market | Emesis Market | Fenebrutinib Market | Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors Market | Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis Market | Persistent Epithelial Defects Market | Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis Market | Primary Mediastinal Large B-Cell Lymphoma Market | Spinocerebellar Ataxias Market | Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome Market | Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market | Visceral Pain Associated With GI Disorders Market | Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms Market | Adrenal Insufficiency Market | Artificial Lung Devices Market | Atopic Keratoconjunctivitis AKC Market | Autonomic Dysfunction Market | Bradycardia Treatment Devices Market | Bullous Pemphigoid Market | Cone Rod Dystrophy Market | Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market | Cyclin-Dependent Kinase-Like 5 Deficiency Disorder Market | Dermal Regeneration Matrix Market | Heart Pump Devices Market | Hemiplegia Market | Hepatic Impairement Market | Immunologic Deficiency Syndrome Market | Implantable Infusion Pump Market | Menorrhalgia Market Size | Myocarditis Market | Myopia Treatment Devices Market | Ocular Hypertension Market

Related Healthcare Services

Healthcare Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn|Facebook|Twitter

Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com