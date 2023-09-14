SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Aldeyra Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 29, 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. ("Aldeyra") (NASDAQ: ALDX) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between March 17, 2022 and June 20, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Aldeyra, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/aldeyra-class-action-submission-form/?prid=47945&wire=3

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Aldeyra includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the ADX-2191 new drug application ("NDA") did not include adequate and well-controlled investigations and thus failed to show substantial evidence of ADX-2191’s effectiveness; (ii) as a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve the ADX-2191 NDA in its current form; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated ADX-2191’s clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: September 29, 2023

Aggrieved Aldeyra investors only have until September 29, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com