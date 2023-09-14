SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Bausch Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 25, 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention Bausch Health Companies Inc. ("Bausch") (NYSE: BHC) shareholders:



The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between August 6, 2020 and May 3, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Bausch, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/bausch-health-class-action-submission-form?prid=47936&wire=3

ABOUT THE ACTION: The complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements about the Company’s spinoff of the Bausch + Lomb Corporation (“B+L”), including the benefits it would provide for Bausch shareholders and the effects it would have on Bausch post-spinoff. The complaint also alleges that the spinoff was done not to benefit shareholders but instead to undermine plaintiff lawsuits stemming from securities laws violations in 2016. Defendants’ statements about the B+L spinoff have caused significant damages for Bausch investors. On August 6, 2020, when the spinoff was announced, Bausch’s stock closed at $20.13 per share. The stock traded as high as $34.38 per share before falling to its current trading prices of under $10 per share.

DEADLINE: September 25, 2023

Aggrieved Bausch investors only have until September 25, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com



