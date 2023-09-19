NEXCOM Unleashes AI-Powered Edge Computing for Retail Applications with the Neu-X303mini
Improving Consumer Experiences with Real-time Analytics and IoT Technology
We are unleashing the power of data intelligence and edge AI computing on behalf of the retail industry”FREMONT, CA, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of intelligent retail appliances, announced today launch of the Neu-X303mini, powering the future of retail with smarter, faster, and more efficient operations. Developed by leading technology experts, the Neu-X303mini delivers the latest in edge AI computing power to optimize inventory management, improve customer experiences, and enhance operational efficiencies.
Designed to revolutionize the retail landscape with unparalleled performance in a compact design, the Neu-X303mini is powered by the 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor, enabling retailers to process and analyze vast amounts of data at the source with cutting-edge Edge AI computing power. Real-time data processing with the Neu-X303mini gives retailers the actionable insights needed to deliver more immersive customer experiences.
“We are unleashing the power of data intelligence and edge AI computing on behalf of the retail industry,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. “Businesses that leverage IoT technology and real-time data analytics are already optimizing inventory management and providing lightning-fast checkout experiences to improve customer engagement, including removing the need for barcode scanning.”
The Neu-X303mini is designed for space optimization with a sleek and compact design measuring just 183mm (W) x 137.9mm (D) x 47.9mm (H). The mini powerhouse does not compromise on performance while integrating seamlessly into the retail environment. It delivers uninterrupted operations with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, a powerful platform that offers stunning visuals and compelling 4K content creation and media playback features.
The Neu-X303mini is equipped with 2 LAN ports, 4 USB ports, and 2 USB Type-C ports to support enhanced customer engagement at digital kiosks, box office displays, information stands, bus stop signage, and other mobile transit displays. The comprehensive connectivity options ensure simple integration and use with existing systems and peripherals.
“The NEXCOM Neu-X303min is a game-changer for the retail industry that combines powerful edge AI computing capabilities and a top-of-the-line Intel® processor to harness the power of real-time data analytics,” said Yang. “Creating enhanced shopping experiences is essential to compete in today’s retail marketplace, and with visual edge computing power, connecting shoppers with immersive advertising, hospitality, and brand engagement experiences is now possible – even within tight retail space limitations.”
Features
● 12th Gen Intel® Core™ (Alder Lake PS) processor SoC
● Four 4K@60Hz display output, DP, HDMI 2.1 and 2 x USB 3.2 Type-C
● Dual 2.5G LAN ports, 4 x USB 3.2 and 2 x USB 3.2 Type-C ports for easy connection
● Onboard M.2 2280 Key M with PCIe signal for storage modules
● Onboard M.2 2230 Key E for optional Wi-Fi modules
● Compact design (L: 183mm, W: 137.9mm, H: 47.9mm)
● 12V DC in
About NEXCOM
Founded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.
