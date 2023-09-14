Veralynn Morris Invited to Join Elite Group at TruChoice Financial's Peak Performance Workshops
Capital Portfolio Management’s Financial Services Professional, Veralynn Morris, Joins Industry Leaders to Enhance Wealth Management Techniques.TIMONIUM, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Portfolio Management is pleased to announce that Veralynn Morris, one of the top financial advisors in the industry, has been invited to TruChoice Financial's Peak Performance Workshops. This invitation extends over the next six months and allows her to collaborate with industry leaders to innovate and explore advanced wealth management techniques.
TruChoice Financial's Peak Performance Workshops are a prestigious gathering of financial experts that focus on introducing fundamental planning philosophies and cutting-edge strategies. These include asset allocation, risk management, and analytical methods, all aimed at elevating client services.
The program is moderated by TruChoice Financial Sales Development Consultants and includes field-tested tools, prospecting and marketing tactics, comprehensive financial plan delivery, and more. Participants engage in recurring small-group sessions where they share insights and receive guidance to better understand and apply the concepts shared by the program's renowned hosts, Dan and Jim.
As an active member of TruChoice Financial Professionals Company, Morris's inclusion in this elite group underscores her commitment to advancing her expertise and bringing unparalleled value to her clients at Capital Portfolio Management.
Participants also have exclusive access to Dan and Jim's library of materials, including client letters, fact finders, process outlines, and written financial plan best practices.
Veralynn M. Morris has built a dynamic 30-year career in the financial industry, marked by expertise in investment and divorce finance. She joined Capital Portfolio Management in 2014 and also leads Divorce Financial Solutions, Inc., providing specialized analysis and mediation. Her history includes key positions at Potomac Asset Management Group and Griffith-Allied Risk Management. As a Registered Investment Advisor, a CDFA®, and a QDRO specialist, her career illustrates a deep commitment to financial planning, wealth management, and the complex financial aspects of divorce.
For more news and information on Capital Portfolio Management, please visit their website at https://www.cpminvestments.com/
