Bottled Water Packaging Market to Reach US$ 20 Bn by 2029
Bottled Water Packaging Market is mainly driven by growing consumption of bottled water across the globe and the rising prevalence of water-borne diseases.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Bottled Water Packaging Market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2029. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 20 billion is anticipated for the market in 2029. As of 2023, the market for bottled water packaging is expected to close at US$ 15.1 billion.
Increasing consumption of clean bottled water by households and rising demand for mineral water in the market, increasing awareness of clean water is expected to lead the bottled water packaging market and create lucrative opportunities for the market. Increasing hygienic practices and consumer awareness regarding drinking plenty of hygienic water can benefit the body's organs and help flush out toxins from the body. Owing to the risk unfiltered water can pose to human health, the global bottled water packaging market is expected to witness heavy demand during the forecast period.
The increase in cases of water-borne diseases is forcing people to shift toward more hygienic and clean water which is likely to create lucrative opportunities in the industry. some companies have been introducing premium or limited-edition bottled water packaging that features unique designs, graphics, or collaborations with artists or influencers.
Bottled Water Packaging: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers:
The increasing consumer awareness and health awareness, environmental concerns, and availability of a variety of packaging options, including PET bottles and eco-friendly alternatives, drives the market growth.
Rising disposable income, urbanization, a need for safe drinking water, and increased bottled water consumption, leading to higher demand for packaging solutions.
Significant growth in tourism and travel activities, such as airports, hotels, and tourist destinations, contribute to the bottled water packaging market.
Manufacturers in the bottled water packaging market have introduced a mix of traditional bottled water packaging and innovative packaging solutions to address local needs.
Global Bottled Water Packaging Market: Drivers and Restrains
The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the markets growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones.
Major players in the global market include:
Some of the key players operating in the global bottled water packaging market are Amcor Plc, Berry Plastics Corporation, Plastipak Holdings, Inc., Graham Packaging Company, L.P., Apex Plastics Inc., Greiner Packaging GmbH, CKS Packaging, Inc., Peninsula Packaging, LLC, Alpha Group Packaging, Sidel, Inc., Ampac Holdings, LLC, Silgan Holdings, RPC Group plc, Grupo Vichy Catalan and Tingyi Holdings Corporation.
Bottled Water Packaging Market: Regional Analysis
North America is expected to hold the dominant share of the bottled water packaging market owing to the increasing presence of health-conscious consumers, on-the-go lifestyles, and concerns about tap water quality. The United States and Canada are the prominent markets in the region.
Asia Pacific is expected to show lucrative opportunities for the bottled water packaging market during the forecast period. Increasing disposable income, urbanization, a need for safe drinking water, and a growing middle-class population contribute to higher market demand.
