ADVA Appoints New Director of William F. Green State Veterans Home

Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) Commissioner Kent Davis has appointed Charles Allen to serve as the department’s new Director of the William F. Green State Veterans Home in Bay Minette.

Allen will be responsible for monitoring daily operation of the home to ensure compliance with contractual agreements as well as federal and state regulations, coordinating equipment purchases and repairs, preparing statistical and financial studies and reports on funding requirements, advise the Executive Director on the technical administrative aspects of the operation of the home to include, but not limited to resident care and treatment, and funding and material utilization/requirements and records management.

“The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs constantly emphasizes this idea that ‘service never stops,’ and Charlie is a great example of that mindset,” said ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis. “We are so excited to have him as a member of our team and know that as a veteran himself, he will ensure that we deliver on America’s promises to hold ourselves personally and professionally accountable in delivering exceptional care to our nation’s heroes.”

Allen served in the U.S. Army and Alabama National Guard as an Incentive Officer, retiring earlier this year after 20-plus years of service. He has been awarded numerous medals throughout his career, including the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Combat Action Badge, and Basic Aviation Badge.

Allen will assume his new role as Director of the William F. Green State Veterans Home on October 2.