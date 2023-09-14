Press Releases

09/14/2023

Governor Lamont and Comptroller Scanlon Announce Connecticut Prescription Drug Discount Card Program Launches on October 2

All Connecticut Residents Can Sign Up for the Free Discount Card To Receive Savings on Medication

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Comptroller Sean Scanlon today announced that a prescription drug discount card program will launch in Connecticut on October 2, 2023, enabling all residents of the state to receive savings on certain prescription drugs.

The program was established by a provision of Governor Lamont’s health care affordability bill (Public Act 23-171), which was approved by the General Assembly and signed into law in June. It is administered by the Office of the State Comptroller.

To launch the program, Comptroller Scanlon has entered Connecticut into the multi-state consortium known as ArrayRx, which also operates in Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. All residents of Connecticut will soon become eligible to sign up for an ArrayRx discount card at no cost to them nor the state. When purchasing prescription drugs, consumers present the card at their pharmacy and they can receive savings of up to 80% on certain medications. All FDA-approved drugs are eligible for a discount.

Beginning on October 2, Connecticut residents who want to receive an ArrayRx discount card can fill out the form that is available online at arrayrxcard.com. A valid physical Connecticut address and e-mail address are required to enroll. The card will be provided to consumers digitally via e-mail and can be downloaded to smartphone wallets. It is anticipated that the card can be used at approximately 98% of pharmacies in Connecticut.

“Rising costs make accessing health coverage a barrier for far too many people, and entering Connecticut into this multi-state consortium is a way to provide the residents of our state some savings on the medications they need to stay healthy,” Governor Lamont said. “Our administration remains committed to working with all parties – insurers, hospitals, doctors, pharmacies, employers, and consumers – in the effort to provide real solutions that will lower health care costs. I strongly encourage all Connecticut residents to sign up for a prescription drug discount card when this program launches in October.”

“Prescription drug costs are out of control, and no one in our state should have to decide between paying for essentials like rent or food and paying for the prescription they need to live,” Comptroller Scanlon said. “Thanks to our partnership with ArrayRx, every Connecticut resident will have access to a free, user-friendly way to save at the pharmacy counter beginning this October. Our discount card program can mean big savings for seniors and families in our state, and I’m proud to be partnering with Governor Lamont to tackle the high cost of health care.”

Some examples of savings using the ArrayRx discount card on commonly filled prescription drugs in participating states include:

Product Name Approximate Cash Price* Approximate Price with ArrayRx discount* Omeprazole

(20 mg – 30 tablets) $93.01 $12.27 Atorvastatin Calcium

(40 mg – 30 tablets) $127.32 $9.89 Hydrocodone Bitartrate/Acetaminophen

(325 mg / 5 mg – 12 tablets) $24.92 $6.70 Lisinopril

(30 mg – 30 tablets) $28.51 $8.38 Amlodipine Besylate

(5 mg – 30 tablets) $50.64 $8.22

*This is the approximate cost at the time of publishing and is subject to change.

For more information on how the ArrayRx discount card works, including a list of frequently asked questions and a drug price lookup tool, visit arrayrxcard.com.