Governor Newsom Proclaims Latino Heritage Month 2023

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring September 15 to October 15, 2023, as Latino Heritage Month in California.

The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below:

PROCLAMATION

The more than 15 million Latinos who call our state home are foundational to California’s identity, success and future. During Latino Heritage Month, we recognize the countless contributions of Latinos to our state and nation throughout every chapter of our history, and their central role in our continued growth and prosperity.

Latinos are California’s largest ethnic group, with diverse roots throughout the Americas, Indigenous communities of Latin America and Africa, and beyond. Generations of Latinos have helped shape our society, economy, culture and values since our state’s beginnings. The leadership, service, and vision of Latinos continues to enrich all facets of American life.

Californians know that our diversity is our strength, and that our state is better off when all of our communities have the opportunity to thrive. Together, we have advanced transformative investments and actions that are empowering Latino communities across California and forging a brighter future for all of us.

We’re expanding access to health care, regardless of immigration status, and working to lower the cost of lifesaving prescriptions. We’re transforming our public education system by investing in universal transitional kindergarten and community schools, and by improving college access and affordability. We’re building more affordable housing, protecting workers, supporting small businesses and building new pathways for students and workers to succeed in whatever career they choose.

We continue working to make the California Dream a reality for everyone through bold action and inclusive policies to expand equality and opportunity, push back against the forces of hate that seek to divide us, and advance our collective progress.

This month and every month, let us honor and celebrate the contributions of Latino communities to our California story throughout the centuries and for generations to come.



NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim September 15 to October 15, 2023, as “Latino Heritage Month.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 13th day of September 2023.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California



ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State

###