NA Chairman attends rehearsal for the 9th global conference of young parliamentarians

VIETNAM, September 14 - HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on Thursday attended a rehearsal for the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians (GCYP), which will open in Hà Nội on Friday.

Trần Thanh Mẫn, NA Standing Vice Chairman and head of the organising committee of the 9th CGYP, leaders from relevant ministries, departments, and representatives from the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the IPU Young Parliamentarians Forum were also present.

Speaking at the event, NA Chairman Huệ provided detailed suggestions for the conference. He emphasised the importance of aligning with IPU's established protocols for organising previous global young parliamentarians' conferences while ensuring compatibility with Việt Nam's cultural traditions and practical conditions.

Before the rehearsal, during discussions with the delegates, NA Chairman Huệ expressed his sincere gratitude for the close cooperation of the IPU, the IPU Young Parliamentarians Forum, as well as the relevant agencies, departments, and local authorities in Việt Nam. He also praised the active preparations made by the Young NA Deputies Group and the various bodies within the NA for the organisation of the conference.

He highlighted that the 9th GCYP was a significant and unique multilateral event for Việt Nam in 2023. It provided an opportunity to showcase to the international community the modern, dynamic, integrated, and culturally rich image of Việt Nam, as well as its achievements in innovation and development.

Emma Tangi Muteka, a Member of Parliament from Namibia and a member of the Leadership Committee of the IPU Young Parliamentarians Forum, expressed her deep appreciation for the NA Chairman and the Standing Vice Chairman of the NA Mẫn for their close attention to the preparation of the 9th GCYP.

She also highly praised Việt Nam's preparations as host of the 9th GCYP and the hospitality of the Vietnamese NA and its people.

Mẫn highly commended the efforts put into the preparations by the organising committee, subcommittees, relevant agencies, organisations, and units. He expressed confidence in the diligent and proactive preparations of the host country, Việt Nam, as well as the close and constructive cooperation of the IPU, the IPU Young Parliamentarians Forum.

He expressed his belief that the 9th GCYP would be a great success. — VNS