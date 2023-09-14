Int’l friends hail Việt Nam's diplomacy policy

VIETNAM, September 14 - NEW YORK — Foreign friends have spoken highly of Việt Nam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation of relations, as well as the country’s increasing position in the international arena, Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN), has said.

He told the Vietnam News Agency that US President Joe Biden’s State visit to Việt Nam, and the upgrade of the bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership manifest the important role that the Southeast Asian country plays in the region and the world.

Foreign countries expressed their hope that the bolstered relationship will make contributions to ensuring and consolidating peace and security in the region and the world as a whole, he said.

He moved to lay stress on the huge cooperation potential that the two nations are holding, elaborating that since the normalisation of the diplomatic relations in 1995 and the establishment of their comprehensive partnership in 2013, Việt Nam and the US have shared common interests and stances at multilateral forums, such as anti-terrorism, peace and security.

The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will allow both nations to step up effective cooperation to handle global issues, including climate change, disease prevention and implementation of sustainable development goals, he said, adding the permanent delegations of Việt Nam and the US to the UN are penning specific plans to boost the collaboration. — VNS