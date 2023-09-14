Việt Nam, China’s Hong Kong boost economic cooperation

VIETNAM, September 14 -

HONG KONG — Việt Nam always rolls out red carpet for foreign investors, including those from Hong Kong (China) to invest in the country in the spirit of “harmonising interests and sharing risks”, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng said while attending the 8th Belt and Road Summit held in Hong Kong on September 13.

Describing the Việt Nam-China cooperation within the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) significant to bolstering regional connectivity, Dũng said that his ministry and China’s National Development and Reform Commission are accelerating negotiations for the plan to connect the “Two Corridors, One Belt” initiative with the BRI.

He also underscored Việt Nam's three breakthrough strategies on institutional reform, infrastructure development, and improvement of human resources quality, adding the country is paying due heed to promoting digital transformation and green transition to achieve the target of net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2050, and become a developed nation with high income by 2045.

The minister went on to say that Hong Kong has an important role to play in connecting Việt Nam with the region and many powers such as the EU and the US, especially in the fields of science-technology, innovation, finance, trade and logistics.

Meeting with Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region John Lee Ka-chiu, Dũng expressed his hope that Việt Nam and Hong Kong will work together to develop financial hubs, while promoting innovation activities in the Southeast Asian country.

Science-technology, education-training, and labour are also potential fields for the two sides to boost cooperation, he added.

Dung said he hopes that Lee will visit Việt Nam at a suitable time to study and promote investments between the two sides.

Lee, for his part, voiced his delight to see the goodwill of the two sides to enhance collaboration, pledging to create favourable conditions for businesses from the two sides to cooperate in the fields of finance and investment.

Hong Kong stands ready to invest in infrastructure development projects in Việt Nam, he said, adding that his administration will consider to increase the number of scholarships for Vietnamese students under the BRI, and enhance the exchanges of excellent students.

Lee said he will arrange to visit Việt Nam soon, and expects a visit to Hong Kong by Vietnamese leaders.

Dũng also had working sessions with many Hong Kong businesses, including Sunwah, Swire Pacific, Jardine Matheson, Chow Tai Fook, and Messe Frankfurt. He highlighted the positive aspects of Việt Nam, with a stable political environment, sound human resources, and good business climate, and welcomed Hong Kong’s investments in digital transformation, high technology, green finance, and logistics, among others. — VNS