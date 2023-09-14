Doroni Aerospace Unveils Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Video: A Glimpse into the Future of Personal Transportation

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doroni Aerospace, the leading innovator in sustainable transportation and urban air mobility, is thrilled to announce the release of an exclusive behind-the-scenes video, offering an unprecedented look into the development of America's first two-seater flying car, set to revolutionize personal transportation by 2025.



In this captivating video, viewers will embark on a thrilling journey through Doroni Aerospace's groundbreaking project. The video delves into the heart of the company's mission, offering a closer look at the remarkable achievements that are reshaping the future of aviation.

Key Highlights from the Video:

Introduction to Doroni Aerospace: Witness the passion and dedication of the Doroni Aerospace team as they introduce their ambitious project to create a revolutionary two-seater flying car, set to soar into the skies by 2025.

Innovative Technology: Explore the cutting-edge technology that sets the Doroni H1 apart from conventional aircraft and helicopters. Discover how this new innovation promises to redefine personal transportation.

User-Friendly Cockpit: Step inside the cockpit as experts demonstrate the user-friendly interface that makes flying the Doroni H1 as simple as a push of a button. Learn how even novice pilots can navigate effortlessly.

Safety and Advantages: Learn about the safety features that make the Doroni H1 one of the safest vehicles in the aerospace industry. Discover how low vibration levels and reduced pilot error set this flying car apart from the rest.

Battery Technology: Gain insights from an experienced electrical engineer who sheds light on the critical role of battery technology in making this visionary project a reality.

Timeline and Potential: Hear about the projected timeline for the Doroni H1's introduction and the incredible potential this technology holds for the future of transportation.

CEO's Historic Flight: Witness history in the making as the CEO takes the Doroni H1 on its maiden manned flight, a momentous occasion that marks a giant leap forward in aviation technology.

Future Plans: Learn about Doroni Aerospace's plans for their go-to-market product, the H1P2, which promises even more advanced aerodynamics and design.

Funding and Recognition: Discover the substantial funding recently secured by Doroni Aerospace and the extensive media recognition the project has garnered, solidifying its position as an industry leader.

This behind-the-scenes video offers a rare opportunity to witness the birth of a new era in transportation. Doroni Aerospace invites viewers to subscribe to their YouTube channel to follow their journey as they bring this revolutionary technology to life in South Florida.

Don't miss out on being a part of history! Watch the video and witness firsthand how Doroni Aerospace is transforming the way we move, making the dream of personal flying vehicles a reality.

To watch the exclusive behind-the-scenes video, visit Doroni Aerospace's official website or YouTube channel.

To learn more about Doroni Aerospace's cutting-edge eVTOL technology and its mission to transform sustainable transportation, please visit www.doroni.io or email the company at info@doroni.io.

Investors interested in becoming part of the future of mobility are invited to explore investment opportunities at: https://invest.doroni.io/.

About Doroni Aerospace:

Founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneur Doron Merdinger, Doroni Aerospace is revolutionizing sustainable transportation with its cutting-edge electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) technology. With 25 years of experience in design, manufacturing, and managing eight-figure firms, Doron assembled a world-class engineering and technical team to deliver on his ultimate vision of democratizing the power of flight and providing consumers with an entirely new mode of mobility.

Doroni's mission is to offer a safety-centric, eco-friendly mobility option to the public, commonly referred to as 'flying cars.' By enabling people to transport themselves intuitively within urban environments and between destinations at a fraction of the time possible with traditional automobiles, Doroni aims to transform the way we travel.

