Global Electric Sub-meter Market likely to total US$ 15.3 billion by 2033, expanding at a Modest 4% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The global electric sub-meter market is propelled by the widespread adoption of sub-metering systems in commercial and residential settings, enhancing monitoring and control in both sectors, particularly in commercial and industrial applications.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The electric sub-meter market is expected to be worth US$10.4 billion in 2023. By 2033, the market is expected to be worth US$ 15.3 billion. During the projection period of 2023 to 2033, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4%.



One element driving the worldwide electric sub-meter market is the use of electrical sub-metering systems for monitoring, control, and administration at both commercial and residential sites around the world. As a result, the increasing use of electrical sub-metering technology in both the commercial and industrial sectors is driving the global electric sub-meter market.

Development for electric submeters is being driven by the rise of smart buildings and the incorporation of Internet of Things (IoT) technology. These meters allow for remote control and supervision, which improves building effectiveness and automation.

The United States has been more concerned with energy efficiency and sustainability. This emphasis will most likely boost demand for electric submeters, which offer exact monitoring and control of the usage of energy in both home and business settings.

Request Our Sample Report to Stay Ahead of the Growth Curve. Get Key Market Details and Stay Informed about Emerging Trends: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4573

Several states and local governments in the United States have enacted energy efficiency laws that encourage the installation of electric submeters. Market growth is likely to be driven by compliance with these laws.

The steadfast dedication of the United Kingdom to carbon reduction and sustainability drives demand for electric submeters, which provide exact monitoring and management of energy use. Government measures and incentives to improve energy efficiency stimulate the market even further.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The United States is expected to reach US$ 1.2 billion by 2033.

by 2033. The Chinese market for electric submeters is anticipated to be worth US$ 1.1 billion .

. The electric sub-meter industry in India is expected to develop significantly, reaching US$ 750 million by 2033.

by 2033. From 2023 to 2033, the smart sub-meters category is predicted to continue dominating the business with a CAGR of 4.5% .

. The residential sector is likely to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2033.



“Sub-metering systems can monitor and regulate green energy incorporation as renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power become more popular. In addition, the demand for energy-efficient technologies in commercial and residential facilities is driving market expansion,” says an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Energy efficiency, as well as the observation of energy leaks and outages, is becoming increasingly important for both electricity providers and consumers.

As a result, government agencies, electrical suppliers, and businesses have created alliances or joint ventures to address energy efficiency issues.

In February 2023, Itron Inc. collaborated with SEW, a prominent developer of cloud-based software solutions for the energy and water industries. The purpose of the collaboration is to develop creative solutions that make use of Itron's OpenWay Riva IoT solution, which includes smart power meters and other smart grid technology.

In September 2022, EDMI launched the MIRA brand, which provides comprehensive visibility and management based on industry-approved protocols such as DLMS, IDIS, and LWM2M across a wide range of bearer services such as 4G, NB-IoT, and RF Mesh.

Top Key Players in Electric Sub-meter Industry

Itron Inc.

Schneider Electric

General Electric

Siemens AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Osaki Electric Co. Ltd

Xylem Inc.

Bentec Electricals & Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd.

Kamstrup A/S

More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Electric Sub-meter market presenting a historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics between 2023 and 2033.

The study reveals essential insights By Product (Sockets/Electromechanical (Feed-through Sub-meters, Current Transformers), Non-socket /Electronic, Smart), Phase (Single Phase, Three Phase), By Application (Commercial Establishments (Large Retail Stores, Data Centers, Others), Residential Sector, Industrial Sector), and Region.

About the Industrial Automation Division at Future Market Insights

The industrial automation team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective of providing authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and one million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team briefly analyzes key trends, including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Get the competition analysis dashboard for unmatched market intelligence! Buy now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/4573

Key Segments of Electric Sub-meter Industry Research

By Product:

Socket Type/Electromechanical Sub-meters Feed-through Sub-meters Current Transformers

Non-socket /Electronic Sub-meters

Smart Sub-meters



By Phase:

Single Phase

Three Phase

By Application:

Commercial Establishments Large Retail Stores Data Centers Others

Residential Sector

Industrial Sector

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa



Author By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain:

Variable Speed Generators Market Growth: By 2023 and 2033, the market for variable speed generators is expected to be worth US$ 8.5 billion and US$ 14.2 billion, respectively. Global sales of variable speed generators are expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.3% over the assessment period.

Military Parachute Market Type: During the projected period, the market demand for military parachutes is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%. It is estimated that the global market will increase from US$1.42 billion in 2023 to US$2.43 billion by 2033.

Clad Pipe Market Forecast: By 2033, the market for clad pipes is expected to have grown from US$ 2,560.6 million to US$ 3,938.7 million. Over the course of the forecast period, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4%, according to FMI.

Electric & Hydraulic Wellhead Drives for Onshore Application Market Sale: By the year 2033, it is expected that the market for electric and hydraulic wellhead drives for onshore applications will reach a high of US$ 405.3 million. The specialists at Future Market Insights have calculated a historical CAGR of 8.2% for the relevant market.

Metal Stampings Market Value: In 2023, the market for metal stampings is anticipated to be worth US$ 419.7 billion. By 2033, the market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 635.8 billion.



About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani