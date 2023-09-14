The Global Orthopedic Braces and Support Devices Market Is Set to Reach $4.8 Billion By 2027, With Increasing Geriatric Population As Per TBRC's Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023, the global orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market is poised for substantial growth, with the market size projected to reach $4.08 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from its 2022 valuation of $3.86 billion. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market anticipated to reach $4.98 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.1%.



A key driver of the orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market growth is the increasing geriatric population, as elderly individuals are more susceptible to orthopedic injuries due to age-related weakening of bones and connective tissues. For instance, in the United States, a staggering 70% of the population aged between 50-70 years suffers from osteoarthritis, a trend likely to intensify in the forecast period.

Innovative Technologies Transforming the Market

Leading companies in the orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market, such as DJO Global, Bauerfeind AG, and Otto Bock Healthcare GmbH, are harnessing innovation to address orthopedic challenges. Innovative technologies like bionic energy savers, such as the LevitationTM bionic knee brace, are enhancing mobility and strength in various body parts. These solutions are significantly improving the quality of life for individuals while driving market growth.

Regional Dominance: North America Leads the Way

In 2022, North America emerged as the largest region in the global orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market, followed closely by Western Europe. The demand for these products is steadily increasing across various regions, contributing to the market's overall expansion.

Segmentation of the Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices And Equipment Market

The global orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market is segmented into three key categories:

Type: This includes lower extremity braces, upper extremity braces, back and hip braces, and other braces. End User: The market serves hospitals, home healthcare, clinics, and other end-users. Product: Products encompass soft & elastic braces and supports, hinged braces and supports, and hard & rigid braces and supports.





As the orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market continues to evolve, it is clear that innovation and adaptation to changing healthcare needs will be essential for industry players to thrive in this dynamic landscape.

Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market size, orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market segments, orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

