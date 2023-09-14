Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market: An Exclusive Study On Upcoming Trends And Growth 2023-2032

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Research

Polyethylene Terephthalate, commonly known as PET, is a versatile thermoplastic polymer that is used in various industries.

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The virgin segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to around three-fourths of the global polyethylene terephthalate market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Virgin polyethylene terephthalate is made from a petrochemical feedstock, including crude oil or natural gas, which has never been used or processed before. It offers exceptional properties, such as it is non-reactive to food and water and is shatterproof, due to which it is extensively used in flexible packaging applications. The rising technological innovations in packaging applications are anticipated to drive the demand for virgin polyethylene terephthalate during the forecast period.

The global polyethylene terephthalate (PET) industry generated $30.3 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $54.4 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032.

𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐄𝐓 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠: PET is primarily produced through a polymerization process that involves the reaction of terephthalic acid and ethylene glycol. This process produces PET resin, which is then used in various applications. Major companies like Indorama Ventures, SABIC, and M&G Chemicals are involved in PET resin production.

𝐁𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠: PET is extensively used in the production of plastic bottles and containers for beverages, such as water bottles, soft drink bottles, and for packaging various food products like condiments, salad dressings, and more. These containers are preferred due to their lightweight, transparency, and recyclability.

The global polyethylene terephthalate market is driven by factors such as the surge in demand for packaged food and beverages along with the rising demand for sustainable packaging. However, the increase in crude oil prices used to produce virgin plastics coupled with the fluctuation in raw material prices, are expected to hamper the global PET market's growth.

𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲: PET is used in the textile industry to produce polyester fibers. These fibers are used in the production of textiles, including clothing, upholstery, and carpets. Recycled PET (rPET) is also gaining popularity as an eco-friendly alternative in the textile industry.

𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲: PET is used in various forms for packaging applications, including blister packaging, trays, films, and sheets. It is valued for its transparency, durability, and moisture resistance.

The packaging segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global polyethylene terephthalate market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) is widely used for producing sheets & films owing to its physical, optical, thermal, mechanical, and chemical properties. Non-oriented PET sheets can be thermoformed to produce packaging blisters and trays. Other packaging applications include bottles, microwavable containers, rigid cosmetic jars, and transparent films. The construction segment on the other hand, is projected to display the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠: PET is one of the most recycled plastics in the world. Recycling PET helps reduce waste and conserve resources. Recycled PET, known as rPET, is used to produce new PET products and reduce the environmental impact of plastic production.

𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: The PET industry faces increasing scrutiny regarding its environmental impact due to concerns about plastic pollution and resource depletion. As a result, there is a growing focus on sustainable practices, including the use of recycled PET and the development of bio-based alternatives.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲: Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are implementing regulations to encourage recycling and limit single-use plastics. The industry is responding by developing more sustainable materials and production processes.

Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around one-third of the global polyethylene terephthalate market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The same region is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032. The polyethylene terephthalate market in Asia-Pacific is witnessing growth due to a rise in the food & beverage industry. Besides, there is an increasing demand for ready-to-cook, packaged, ready-to-eat food, and a range of beverages. Polyethylene terephthalate is an essential material utilized for packaging these food & beverages.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: The global PET market is substantial and continues to grow. Factors such as the increasing demand for bottled beverages, a growing textile industry, and the adoption of PET in new applications contribute to its market expansion.

𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Research and development efforts within the PET industry focus on improving the properties of PET, exploring alternative feedstocks, and developing new recycling technologies to address environmental concerns.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -

- RTP COMPANY

- BASF SE

- DUPONT

- DSM

- LOTTE CHEMICAL CORPORATION

- INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

- SABIC

- LANXESS

- NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION

- LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS B.V.

