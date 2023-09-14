The Royal Canadian Legion announces National Legion Week

Hundreds of branches across country plan special events during inaugural week

OTTAWA, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Royal Canadian Legion is pleased to announce its first National Legion Week taking place this year from September 17-23. The week-long event is designed to help educate visitors about the excellent work their local branch does to serve and support military and RCMP Veterans, and how their branch contributes to the well-being of the community itself. It is also a chance to invite new members, and new volunteers.



For almost four decades, many regions have held a version of Legion Week at varying times during the year. This new consistent week across the country will make it easier to plan and invite Canadians to take part in activities at local branches.

“This is an exciting time for the Legion and our more than 1,300 branches,” says Bruce Julian, Dominion President. “Our members have planned events, open houses, and displays. They will undoubtedly be welcoming new faces including Veterans, and we all look forward to having their support and hearing their ideas.”

National Legion Week will continue to be held each September. It officially kicks off on the third Sunday of the month in honour of Battle of Britain Day and wraps up on the following Saturday.

For more information about events, people are encouraged to contact their local branch: Find a Branch (legion.ca)

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Founded in 1925, the Legion is Canada’s largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S. and Europe. With 250,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.



