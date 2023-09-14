Smart Parking Market Size is projected to reach USD 16.54 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.6%: Straits Research
The global smart parking market size was valued at 5.23 USD billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% from 2022 to 2030 and reach around 16.54 USD billion. The implementation of smart parking software has expanded globally due to the growing acceptance of data-driven operations.
New York, United States, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Parking is a parking system that includes sensors, cameras, and counting sensors embedded in the ground. These devices are frequently implanted in or placed closed to parking spaces to detect whether they are empty or occupied. The smart parking mobile app or website receives the information and notifies users of the availability. Some companies provide additional information on parking costs and locations, allowing customers to research parking options.
Lack of Parking Spaces and Demand for IoT-based Smart Parking Drives the Global Market
As the city's population grows, parking becomes a more significant challenge for residents and businesses. IoT reduces the time a user spends looking for an available parking spot by automating the determination of the appropriate parking floor and position. As a result, the need for smart parking has grown worldwide.
The rate of urbanization has risen as the global population grows. As a result, there is a huge demand for parking spaces due to the increase in car owners. To reduce the ever-increasing burden of global traffic, automakers are implementing the internet of things (IoT) allowed and smart parking solutions. The implementation of smart parking software has expanded globally due to the growing acceptance of data-driven operations.
Growing Investments in Self-Driving Cars Creates Tremendous Market Opportunities
Many automobile firms, including Tesla, Waymo, and Ford, have trialed a parking assistance feature in an autonomous vehicle that displays available parking spaces. To address the congestion issue for smart parking, software companies give frequent upgrades. The smart parking business is expected to see profitable growth soon as technology and infrastructure advancements continue.
Segmental Analysis
Parking sites, technology, solution, and geography have segmented the worldwide intelligent parking market. The market has been divided into two types: on-street and off-street, with the off-street smart parking technology segment expected to develop the fastest.
Off-street parking is becoming increasingly popular in places like companies, shopping malls, universities, airports, and train stations.
Furthermore, as mobile IoT is based on current mobile networks, it offers significant coverage for both on-street and off-street parking sites. It's designed to reach indoors and underground, making it suitable for many parking lots. As a result, the IoT segment has the most significant market share.
Report Scope
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Size by 2030
|USD 16.54 billion
|Market Size in 2021
|USD 5.23 billion
|CAGR
|13.6% (2022-2030)
|Historical Data
|2019-2020
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2022-2030
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|By Parking Site, By Application, By Technology, By Solution
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
|Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
|AMCO, Cisco Systems, Inc., CivicSmart, Inc., Continental AG, Huawei Technologies Co., IEM SA, IPS Group, Inc., Nedap, NEXPA, ParkMobile, LLC., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens, Smart Parking Systems – (A division of Intercomp S.p.A.), Streetline, Urbiotica, and others.
|Key Market Opportunities
|Increased Investment in Self-Driving Vehicles
|Key Market Drivers
|Increase in Parking Issues Across the Globe
Regional Analysis
Europe has the highest share in the worldwide smart parking market, followed by North America. The demand for creative parking solutions is rising across Europe due to the increasing use of cameras and ultrasonic sensors in passenger vehicles. Rapid urbanization has necessitated infrastructure and transportation growth, raising the need for parking assistance and intelligent parking systems.
List of Top Smart Parking Market Suppliers
- AMCO
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- CivicSmart, Inc.
- Continental AG
- Huawei Technologies Co.
- IEM SA
- IPS Group, Inc.
- Nedap
- NEXPA
- ParkMobile, LLC.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Siemens
- Smart Parking Systems – (A division of Intercomp S.p.A.)
- Streetline
- Urbiotica
Global Smart Parking Market: Segmentation
By Parking Site
- On-street
- Off-street
By Technology
- IoT
- Ultrasonic
- RFID
By Solution
- Security and Surveillance
- Smart Payment System
- E-parking
- License Plate Recognition
By Regions
- Europe
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- The Middle East and Africa.
Market News
- In April 2022- General Motors is the first automaker to use Cisco wireless backhaul technology for pre-production vehicle real-time, high-speed performance testing.
- In March 2022- Cisco and Verizon are working together on a proof-of-concept that rethinks autonomous driving by virtualizing expensive roadside equipment.
- In May 2022- Fayetteville, Arkansas, switches to Park Mobile's contactless payment solution for all parking payments.
- In April 2022- Jacksonville, Florida, partners with Park Mobile to introduce mobile parking payments.
News Media
Global Automated Parking System Market Grows at a Staggering CAGR of 15.1%
Increasing Number of Vehicles Driving the Demand for Parking Management Market During Forecast Period 2019–2026
IoT Sensor Technology to Revolutionize Smart Parking Technology
About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.
Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.
Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.
