Smart Parking Market Size is projected to reach USD 16.54 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.6%: Straits Research

The global smart parking market size was valued at 5.23 USD billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% from 2022 to 2030 and reach around 16.54 USD billion. The implementation of smart parking software has expanded globally due to the growing acceptance of data-driven operations.

New York, United States, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Parking is a parking system that includes sensors, cameras, and counting sensors embedded in the ground. These devices are frequently implanted in or placed closed to parking spaces to detect whether they are empty or occupied. The smart parking mobile app or website receives the information and notifies users of the availability. Some companies provide additional information on parking costs and locations, allowing customers to research parking options.

Lack of Parking Spaces and Demand for IoT-based Smart Parking Drives the Global Market

As the city's population grows, parking becomes a more significant challenge for residents and businesses. IoT reduces the time a user spends looking for an available parking spot by automating the determination of the appropriate parking floor and position. As a result, the need for smart parking has grown worldwide.

The rate of urbanization has risen as the global population grows. As a result, there is a huge demand for parking spaces due to the increase in car owners. To reduce the ever-increasing burden of global traffic, automakers are implementing the internet of things (IoT) allowed and smart parking solutions. The implementation of smart parking software has expanded globally due to the growing acceptance of data-driven operations.

Growing Investments in Self-Driving Cars Creates Tremendous Market Opportunities

Many automobile firms, including Tesla, Waymo, and Ford, have trialed a parking assistance feature in an autonomous vehicle that displays available parking spaces. To address the congestion issue for smart parking, software companies give frequent upgrades. The smart parking business is expected to see profitable growth soon as technology and infrastructure advancements continue.

Segmental Analysis

Parking sites, technology, solution, and geography have segmented the worldwide intelligent parking market. The market has been divided into two types: on-street and off-street, with the off-street smart parking technology segment expected to develop the fastest.

Off-street parking is becoming increasingly popular in places like companies, shopping malls, universities, airports, and train stations.

Furthermore, as mobile IoT is based on current mobile networks, it offers significant coverage for both on-street and off-street parking sites. It's designed to reach indoors and underground, making it suitable for many parking lots. As a result, the IoT segment has the most significant market share.

Report Scope

Regional Analysis

Europe has the highest share in the worldwide smart parking market, followed by North America. The demand for creative parking solutions is rising across Europe due to the increasing use of cameras and ultrasonic sensors in passenger vehicles. Rapid urbanization has necessitated infrastructure and transportation growth, raising the need for parking assistance and intelligent parking systems.

List of Top Smart Parking Market Suppliers

AMCO

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CivicSmart, Inc.

Continental AG

Huawei Technologies Co.

IEM SA

IPS Group, Inc.

Nedap

NEXPA

ParkMobile, LLC.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens

Smart Parking Systems – (A division of Intercomp S.p.A.)

Streetline

Urbiotica

Global Smart Parking Market: Segmentation

By Parking Site

On-street

Off-street

By Technology

IoT

Ultrasonic

RFID

By Solution

Security and Surveillance

Smart Payment System

E-parking

License Plate Recognition

By Regions

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa.

