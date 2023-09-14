Agriculture Insurance Market Size is projected to reach USD 48.27 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.15%: Straits Research
The global Agriculture Insurance Market size was valued at USD 36.52 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 48.27 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.15% during the forecast period (2023–2031). The rapid growth of the crop insurance industry is directly attributable to the extensive use of A.I. technology for tailoring policies for individual farmers.
New York, United States, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers can avoid financial ruin due to natural disasters like floods, droughts, and hail, as well as price drops in commodities, by investing in agriculture insurance. The effects of agricultural risks are felt throughout the agricultural sector. They are also helpful in many other areas of agriculture, such as raising animals, breeding stock, tending trees, fish, and greenhouses. Protecting farmers through agriculture insurance could be a powerful tool in the war to reduce and eventually eradicate poverty. Natural disasters can devastate any business, but farmers who have spent a lot of money on agricultural infrastructure are particularly susceptible to financial fallout. If something goes wrong on the farm, the farmer can file a claim on his agriculture insurance and get his money back. Farmers who receive aid can use the money to reinvest in their operations.
Favorable Government Initiatives Drive the Global Market
The government's efforts to insure farmers against fluctuations in income, price, and yield have resulted in a broader range of crop insurance policies. The growing complexity of agricultural risk impacts the sector in countries like the United States and India, where agriculture is an important economic sector. Factors like shrinking farmland, climate change, and rising prices are all contributing factors. As a form of response, several governments have enacted policies that are beneficial to the agricultural sector, which has contributed to the expansion of markets related to agriculture.
Advancement in Technology in Agricultural Insurance Creates Tremendous Opportunities
The widespread adoption of ICT has resulted in a booming crop insurance industry worldwide, making insurance and other related services more accessible than ever. Over-reporting of insured areas can be prevented, and the enrollment process simplified, for instance, with the help of a geo-referenced, solid cadastral map base linked to data from land records. The widespread adoption of A.I. technology for customizing policies for individual farmers is a significant factor in the industry's explosive growth. Ecological insights, including those of water stress and crop health, can be gleaned from these experiments, as can predictions of yield and profit using CCE and A.I.
Key Highlights
- The global agriculture insurance market size is projected to reach USD 48.27 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.15% during the forecast period (2023–2031).
- Based on product, the global agriculture insurance market is bifurcated into managed crop hail insurance, multi-peril crop insurance, greenhouse insurance, aquaculture insurance, and forestry insurance. The multi-peril crop insurance segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.
- Based on the organization, the global agriculture insurance market is bifurcated into government and private organizations. The government segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.
- North America is the most significant shareholder in the global agriculture insurance market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.
Report Scope
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Size by 2031
|USD 48.27 billion
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 36.52 billion
|CAGR%
|3.15% (2023-2031)
|Historical Data
|2020-2021
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|By Product, By Organization
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
|Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
|Allianz SE, American Agricultural Insurance Company, Aries Argo Limited, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited, Philippines Crop Insurance Corporation, Rural Community Insurance Company, and Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited
|Key Market Opportunities
|Advancement in Technology in Agricultural Insurance
|Key Market Drivers
|Favorable Government Initiatives
Regional Analysis
North America is the most significant shareholder in the global agriculture insurance market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. Demand from developing countries and growing consumer awareness of the value of comprehensive insurance and risk management strategies are fueling the expansion of the agriculture insurance market in North America. Increased investment in cutting-edge technology by domestic producers also contributes to the development of the North American market. The food supply is inadequate to meet the population's needs, so a large percentage of the agricultural output is shipped abroad.
Europe is expected to grow during the forecast period. People focus more on increasing agricultural productivity as the world's population grows and food demand rises. There are numerous significant players in the area. More people in the region are buying agriculture insurance because of its many benefits. Switzerland's most well-known crop insurance policies pay out for losses caused by hail and other primary risks like flooding and storms. The French government has historically invested in crop insurance to hedge against natural disasters.
Due to its high risk of natural disasters such as typhoons, floods, landslides, droughts, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and tsunamis, the Asia-Pacific region is a significant player in the agriculture insurance market. Crop yields, incomes, assets, and the security of vulnerable populations in the area are all at risk from weather-related risks. Large government-run programs in India and the Philippines are just two examples of the many different agricultural insurance systems in Asia and the Pacific, including public-private partnerships.
There is considerable growth potential in the LAMEA agriculture insurance market, especially in countries like Algeria that have built their economies on the backs of their agricultural sectors. It is more important than ever to protect crop and livestock production intelligently as Latin America's share of global farm output increases. The agricultural insurance market in Latin America has a lot of room to expand, either due to increased insurance purchases or the introduction of innovative new policies. Together, governments in Brazil and Mexico devote 90% of their budget to agricultural insurance. Agriculture insurance has excellent potential for expansion in the area, but there is still a way to go before it reaches its full potential.
Competitive Players
- Allianz SE
- American Agricultural Insurance Company
- Aries Argo Limited
- HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited
- Philippines Crop Insurance Corporation
- Rural Community Insurance Company
- Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited.
Global Agriculture Insurance Market: Segmentation
By Product
- Managed Crop Hail Insurance
- Multi-Peril Crop Insurance
- Greenhouse Insurance
- Aquaculture Insurance
- Forestry Insurance
By Organization
- Government
- Private
By Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
Market News
- In February 2022, HDFC ERGO General Insurance entered into a first-of-its-kind partnership with Visa, the world leader in digital payments, to provide specialized insurance protection for Platinum Visa cardholders at certain Public Sector banks.
- In June 2022, Allianz provides long-term committed capacity for the Coalition's US cyber insurance programs.
