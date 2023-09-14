Pipe17 Launches Multiple Omnichannel Merchants & Brands on TikTok Shop

Sellers Leveraging Pipe17 Realize Substantial Revenue Gains within Weeks

SEATTLE, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipe17 Inc., a solution provider that helps ecommerce businesses optimize their order operations, today announced rapid adoption of TikTok Shop with merchant and brand customers, an early sign of an impending “gold rush” to this new social selling platform.



Merchants and brands that have launched on the new social commerce platform in the past 30 days using Pipe17 include: RipNDip , Color Wow , Wovenbyrd , Wyze Labs , Zenwise Health and aggregators Heyday Skincare , and Thrasio .

With this partnership , Pipe17 gives large merchants and brands the ability to quickly connect their TikTok Shop so it works seamlessly with their existing order processing operation. Pipe17’s innovative Omnichannel Order Hub provides plug-and-go connectivity from the TikTok Shop ecosystem to hundreds of selling, fulfillment, and back office/ERP applications such as Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Oracle NetSuite. Here is a complete list of everything that can be connected to TikTok Shop via Pipe17.

In addition to reliable, easy-to-deploy connectivity, Pipe17 provides the key ingredients for a fully automated experience that meets the requirements of high-volume, omnichannel merchants and brands. Advanced capabilities include complex order routing, real-time data and catalog synchronization, and liveops visibility for all order flows. Pipe17 runs on a modern cloud architecture capable of reliably processing tens of thousands of orders a day for its merchant and 3PL customers.

The launch process for new Pipe17 users has been fast and easy, with TikTok sellers going live within a week on average. Pipe17’s growing expertise deploying successful omnichannel TikTok Shop solutions makes it uniquely positioned to help TikTok Shop Partner s (TSP) “get it right” when serving larger, more complex brands.

“We were impressed with the Pipe17 team as we worked to get Wovenbyrd’s TikTok Shop live,” says Jake Bjorseth, CEO of Trndsttrs, a TSP network agency. “It can be an arduous process integrating brands into TikTok Shop seamlessly, but Pipe17 has delivered efficiently and quickly for even the most complex integrations.”

Pipe17 is also an enablement partner supporting the public launch of TikTok Shop.

"We're excited to partner with Pipe17 to bring new opportunities to the TikTok community and drive shopping moments directly through TikTok Shop in the US,” said Marni Levine, Head of TikTok Shop Operations, SMB, “This integration will enable sellers to efficiently streamline their TikTok Shop by syncing daily operations to their ecommerce platform of choice."

Leading Ecommerce Merchants Rely on Pipe17

High volume sellers like these are already realizing order operations success on TikTok Shop.

“We easily launched and integrated our new TikTok Shop with our entire omnichannel order operations technology stack,” explains Matt Pierce, director of ecommerce at RipNDip. “Pipe17’s deep knowledge of the TikTok environment really helped us accelerate the process of connecting everything including our existing fulfillment centers and ERP.”

“As an early adopter of TikTok Shop, we were excited by its potential but concerned about the potential impact on our order operations,” states Jeff Livingston, Vice President of Federici Brands LLC - Color Wow. “Thanks to Pipe17 we are now seamlessly processing orders from our TikTok Shop through to fulfillment and immediately reconciling them with our ERP. Pipe17’s onboarding team was great to work with and they got us up and running much faster than we anticipated.”

About the Pipe17 Solution for TikTok Shop

Pipe17’s TikTok Shop Connector enables omnichannel merchants and brands to focus on growing sales instead of putting out logistics and fulfillment fires. Every TikTok Shop order is automatically routed to the most optimal fulfillment destination and posted to the ERP or accounting system—with no code, IT, or system integrators required.

Pipe17’s solution can be enabled from the TikTok app store or the Pipe17 connection center .

Benefits of Pipe17’s omnichannel order operations solution include:

Syncs Existing Product Catalog into TikTok Shop. Merchants start selling on TikTok Shop quickly with product catalog syncs from existing channels like Shopify, Amazon, eBay, Etsy, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, and NetSuite to TikTok Shop. Advanced capabilities provide options for users to sync select products and more.

Automates TikTok Shop Order-to-Fulfillment Flows. Every order generated from TikTok Shop is reliably routed to any connected selling channel, fulfillment center, logistics provider, 3PL, or warehouse management system (WMS), based on attributes such as SKU, availability or location.

TikTok Shop working in lockstep with ERP. TikTok Shop can be fully integrated with Enterprise Resource Planning systems (ERPs) like Oracle NetSuite, Cin7 Core or Acumatica, with bi-directionally real-time sync of dozens of data types including settlements, inventory, purchase orders, products, returns, and more.

Ride the Wave at the TikTok Virtual Summit

For merchants and brands interested in selling on TikTok Shop, Pipe17 and its partners are hosting a virtual summit, Ride the Wave: How Established Brands Launch and Scale on TikTok Shop. At the event there are two session tracks available; Marketing Strategies and Operational Preparation. Attendees will hear from industry experts and early adopter brands that have already made the journey to successfully selling on TikTok Shop.

The online event will be held on September 20th, 2023. Interested parties can register here .

About Pipe17 Inc.

Pipe17 Inc. provides Ecommerce Order Operations solutions for modern merchants and fulfillment service providers. Based in Seattle, Pipe17 is the fast and easy way to make omnichannel order flows touchless and cost-efficient, from order to inventory to fulfillment. Pipe17 is the only ecommerce order ops solution that combines rapid deployment, seamless orders-to-anywhere automation, real-time visibility, and elastic scale. Learn more at https://Pipe17.com.

