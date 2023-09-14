Puffin Drinkwear Launches The Raincoat, The Drinkwear Line’s First Design in its Fall 2023 Beverage Apparel Collection
EINPresswire.com/ -- Puffin Drinkwear, makers of personality-infused apparel for your drink to wear, keeping beverages chill and looking fabulous, launches The Raincoat, the first design in the brand’s Fall 2023 beverage apparel collection.
The Raincoat is Puffin’s newest design, sold in two colors: Creamsicle and Olive Green. The Raincoat best serves 12 oz bottles, tall 12 oz cans or 16 oz cans and will protect your bevvie from drizzle. This slick can cooler prevents any need for a drink umbrella- because we know the coolest kids don’t use them. The Raincoat starts selling for $24.95 at puffindrinkwear.com.
The Raincoat is made with weather-resistant rubberized poly, a highly waterproof fabric. The Raincoat is crafted with adjustable drawstrings, snappable shiny black buttons, and stitched pockets. The material has improved durability and insulation, keeping beverages colder, hands drier, and folks happier.
“All Puffin Drinkwear designs are crafted with high-quality materials and made like true outdoor gear. The Raincoat’s water resistant liner and adjustable accessories showcase the drinkwear’s premium features,” says Puffin Drinkwear Founder, Tyrone Hazen. “The high-quality nature of The Raincoat will be consistent throughout the entirety of our Fall 2023 line as we base our collection on Really Awesome Drinkwear- both in design and craft.”
The Raincoat is part of Puffin Drinkwear’s Fall 2023 release, Really Awesome Drinkwear (RAD), introducing raincoats, fleeces, sweaters, and new colors of The Miller, a pre-existing design paying homage to 80s extreme skiing gear. All RAD designs will be available at puffindrinkwear.com.
Puffin Drinkwear is a holiday gift guide favorite with features in Forbes, CNN, The New York Times, Good Housekeeping, SELF, and more. You can find Puffin Drinkwear online at puffindrinkwear.com, on Skimlinks, and on Amazon, as well as on shelves in REI, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Bass Pro Shop, The Paper Store and World Market.
Puffin Drinkwear launched in 2019 on a mission to do good and have fun together. The Bend-based company quickly gained traction online and in retail, now on shelves at over 4,500 stores throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit puffindrinkwear.com or follow along on Instagram @puffindrinkwear.
