2023 Central Arkansas PrideFest Brunch at the Clinton Presidential Center
2023 Central Arkansas PrideFest Brunch at the Clinton Presidential CenterLITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Central Arkansas Pride and the Clinton Foundation will co-host the Central Arkansas PRIDEFest Brunch on Sunday, October 22 during LGBTQIA+ History Month. The PRIDEFest Brunch will be held at the Clinton Presidential Center in the Great Hall from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Early bird tickets for the event are now on sale for $50.00 per person.
The Brunch will feature guest speaker Esera Tavai Tuaolo and international dance and R&B singer Lillie McCloud.
Esera Tavai Tuaolo (-“Mr. Aloha”) is a former NFL player and LGBT advocate. He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and grew up in poverty on a banana farm in Waimanalo. Many of his meaningful moments while growing up and playing in the NFL can be found in his autobiography, Alone in the Trenches: My Life as a Gay Man in the NFL. He is a father of twins, Mitchell and Michele.
After retiring from the NFL, Tuaolo came out as gay in 2002 and began advocating for the LGBT community. To combat homophobia, he has worked with different sports organizations, including the NFL and the Gay and Lesbian Athletics Foundation; has made and continues to make appearances on television programs such as The Oprah Winfrey Show, Good Morning America, and The Ellen Show; testified before the legislature to defeat a homophobic marriage bill; and continues to speak at colleges and corporations around the country about explicit and implicit homophobia.
In 2017, Tuaolo founded Hate is Wrong, a non-profit corporation whose mission is to foster diversity in sports and anti-bullying among youth. Hate is Wrong provides inclusion-based education and throws anti-bullying family luaus in school districts, allowing families to come together, enjoy a free meal, and learn how to spot and prevent bullying. As the non-profit’s CEO and Chair of the Board of Directors, Tuaolo hosted the first-ever Super Bowl Inclusion Party to bring the football and LGBT communities closer together while raising funds for local diversity and anti-bullying organizations. Sponsored by great corporations like the NFL, Adidas, and iHeart Radio, the Super Bowl Inclusion Party will be a yearly inclusion-based fundraising event held during Super Bowl week in the city hosting the Super Bowl.
Lillie McCloud is an American dance and R&B singer. She has recorded five studio albums, What About Me (1986), Jam Packed (1988), Love Town (1998), So What? (2002) and Red Apples (2015). Her single “Don’t You Want My Love” became an international hit. Other US Singles include “Runnin’ Away”, “Search’n”, “One Good Reason”. “Rock the House”, and the “Alabaster Box” cover. In 2013, Lillie competed in Season 3 of the American singing competition The X Factor.
Central Arkansas Pride is excited to bring this event to Central Arkansas. “This event provides an opportunity to showcase the rich diversity of the Arkansas LGBTQIA+ community and provide incredible insights from our speakers about strength, resilience, and eliminating hate” said Dolores Wilk, Executive Director of Central Arkansas Pride.
The PRIDEFest Brunch ticket will include catering from 42 Bar and Table, an open bar, and a meet and greet session with both Esera Tuaolo (“Mr. Aloha”) and Lillie McCloud.
Event Details:
Location: Clinton Presidential Center - Great Hall
Dates: October 22, 2023
Hours: 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. (CT)
Admission: Early Bird Ticket $50.00 per/person
Participation Details: Scan QR code or visit our event page to purchase tickets now.
Central Arkansas Pride is a 501(c)(3)non-profit organization and volunteer-based group that has been building a welcoming community for LGBTQIA+ Arkansans for more than 11 years. We come together to celebrate the history and culture of Arkansas’s LGBTQIA+ community through Pride events and programming that inspire, strengthen and unite.
Visit us at https://www.arpride.org or follow us on Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on Festival announcements and events being held across the state.
