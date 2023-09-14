Houston Area Urban League Supports DOJ Prosecution in Tyre Nichols Case
HOUSTON AREA URBAN LEAGUE STANDS WITH NATIONAL URBAN LEAGUE IN COMMENDING U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROSECUTION OF FORMER MEMPHIS POLICE IN TYRE NICHOLS CASEHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Houston Area Urban League (HAUL) and our President & CEO, Judson Robinson III, join the National Urban League in commending the U.S. Justice Department's indictment of the former Memphis Police officers involved in the tragic death of Tyre Nichols in January.
Tyre Nichols' life mattered, and his memory will continue to drive our commitment to justice and fairness for all. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of Tyre Nichols and all those affected by this senseless tragedy. We stand with them in their pursuit of justice.
"The announcement regarding the prosecution of former Memphis police officers in the Tyre Nichols case underscores the critical importance of transparency, accountability, and reform in law enforcement. As we reflect on this moment, let us redouble our efforts to strengthen police and community relations right here in Houston, working hand in hand to build trust and a safer, more united city for all. This serves as a poignant reminder that voting matters. Just as we seek justice in our communities, we must also ensure free and fair elections and protect every citizen's right to vote, essential pillars of our democracy," said Robinson.
This statement relates to case number 2:23-cr-20191-MSN filed in federal court on 9/12/23.
