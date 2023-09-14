Judges, lawyers, legislators honored for advancing administration of justice in Missouri





14 September 2023





KANSAS CITY, Mo. – At an annual ceremony honoring service to Missouri and the state’s judiciary, 11 judges, two lawyers and six legislators were honored for their contributions to protecting and improving the effective administration of justice in Missouri. The ceremony was held Thursday morning, September 14, 2023, as part of the annual meeting of the Judicial Conference of Missouri, the organization of all the state’s judges, in Kansas City.





Chief Justice Mary R. Russell gave 10 chief justice awards to individuals “who serve the judiciary diligently and with integrity, who lead by example, and who help to provide the citizens of Missouri with the quality of justice they demand and deserve.” She noted she received nominations of many deserving individuals and found it difficult to choose who to honor.





Receiving the civic education award was Judge Janette Rodecap, an associate circuit judge in Jackson County (in the 16th Judicial Circuit) and vice chair of the Supreme Court of Missouri’s civic education committee. The award was presented by the committee chair, Joseph L. Goff Jr., who reminded all judges of the importance of any conversation they have – including with friends and family – to “stand up for the rule of law” and help the public understand the proper role of judges in our court system. In praising Rodecap, Goff said she “matches words to actions” and, despite her busy caseload, has made presentations to one school group nearly every month for the last year.





Next, Russell presented the Honorable Clifford Ahrens Excellence in Technical Advancements Award to Judge Jeffrey W. Bates, a judge on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, and longtime active member of the Missouri Court Automation Committee, its case management oversight team, and the state judicial records committee. Russell praised Bates for going “above and beyond in spearheading our work toward remote public access,” spending the last year volunteering for a “nonstop education roadshow” throughout the state. Russell told Bates, “Our branch simply would not be the same without you.”





Receiving the judicial excellence award for appellate judges was Judge Cynthia L. Martin of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. Russell explained Martin “is known across the judiciary for being whip-smart and a natural leader” who takes on work beyond her own court. For example, she has done “yeoman’s work” in the area of bar examinations and currently heads the national implementation group for the “NextGen” bar examination now under development.





Next, Russell presented the judicial excellence award for circuit judges to Judge Ellen Levy of the 21st Judicial Circuit (St. Louis County), noting Levy has served in every division of the circuit. Russell praised Levy’s “demeanor, work ethic, and temperament” as well as the “generosity” she has shown in her time and leadership for various committees, including the trial judge education committee and her mentorship through its new judge education program.





There were two recipients of the judicial excellence award for associate circuit judges: Judge Daren L. Adkins of the Daviess County circuit court (in the 43rd Judicial Circuit) and Judge W. Page Bellamy of the Saline County circuit court (in the 15th Judicial Circuit). Russell praised Adkins’ distinguished service, “unmatched work ethic, willingness to help fellow judges in all manner of circumstances, and tremendous knowledge of law and procedure.” She said it is believed he has accepted the most judicial transfers and is willing to accept any case assigned to him in any county where he is needed. “He is a true asset to the judiciary,” Russell said. Russell lauded Bellamy’s extensive experience in criminal law – as a public defender, a prosecutor and in the state attorney general’s office – and his leadership of the Court’s criminal procedure committee. “He is respected and even-handed, and his colleagues value his opinion and thoughts about various legal issues,” Russell said.





Russell presented the judicial excellence award for service as a commissioner to Carol T. Aiken, who recently retired after decades of dedication as a probate commissioner in Greene County. Russell said Aiken’s “high degree of expertise has always been paired with kindness and keen recognition as individuals of the vulnerable people who appeared before her – she cared about all of them, knew details about each, and always followed up.”





Receiving the judicial excellence award for access to justice was Judge Lisa White Hardwick, a judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. Describing her as “an impactful and inspiring leader,” Russell said Hardwick “enthusiastically” accepted appointment as a tri-chair of the commission on racial and ethnic fairness and, for two years, has “worked tirelessly on Missouri’s first-of-its-kind study examining procedural fairness in the court system.”





Next, Russell presented the judicial excellence award for improving public trust and confidence to Judge Michael E. Gardner of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District. Russell noted Gardner, during his recent term as chief judge, made it a priority to visit each of the 26 counties in the Eastern District, making a presentation to a local audience that “not only informed the citizens ... about our judiciary but also gave those citizens a face to the court of appeals.”





Receiving the Chief Justice Special Award was attorney Bill Prince, the family court administrator and chief juvenile officer in the 31st circuit (Greene County). Russell applauded Prince’s awe-inspiring knowledge and experience; “unparalleled” dedication and service, both locally and statewide; and input and direction that “repeatedly positioned Greene County on the cutting edge of seeking solutions to meet the needs of children and families, reduce recidivism, and create connections and foundations for juvenile offenders.”





Finally, Russell presented Kansas City attorney Lauren Tucker McCubbin, outgoing president of The Missouri Bar, with the Maurice B. Graham Award, given in recognition of exemplary service to the Bar and judiciary.





During her time with the Bar, Russell said McCubbin “has delivered the message that Missouri lawyers are better together, and we are best when everyone is included. It is a message rooted in her own experiences,” from her time attending Bar meetings as a child with her father through her service in the Bar’s leadership academy, young lawyers’ section council and board of governors.





McCubbin then presented, on behalf of The Missouri Bar, its Theodore McMillian Judicial Excellence Award to Judge Elizabeth Byrne Hogan, presiding judge of the 22nd Judicial Circuit (St. Louis) and Judge Anthony Rex Gabbert of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. The award recognizes jurists who, by virtue of their integrity, leadership and diligence in the pursuit of the efficient administration of justice, inspire other members of the judiciary to similar noble purpose.





The Judicial Conference also recognized six legislators for their efforts in their efforts to further the administration of justice in service to the judicial system and the citizens of Missouri:

Senator Sandy Crawford, R-Buffalo

Senator Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield

Senator Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville

Senator Curtis Trent, R-Springfield

Representative David Evans, R-West Plains

Representative Rudy Veit, R-Wardsville





