Libya: EU strengthens assistance for flood emergency

The EU continues to support the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Libya through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. New offers from EU Member States include: a medical team of 53 people from France; shelter items, heavy machinery, including rubble removal trucks, one diving specialised team with three zodiac boats and two transport vehicles, and two search and rescue helicopters from Italy; one technical expertise team, including IT, logistics and mapping experts from the Netherlands.

These offers come in addition to assistance already provided by Germany, Romania and Finland in the form of shelter items, generators, food items, as well as hospital tents and water tanks channelled via the Mechanism. Furthermore, the EU released yesterday an initial €500,000 in humanitarian funding to tackle the most urgent needs of people in Libya affected by the impact of Storm Daniel.

EU humanitarian aid experts are being deployed to the field to rapidly assess the emerging humanitarian needs on the ground. The EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre stands ready to coordinate further offers of assistance.

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said: “The flood emergency in Libya triggered prompt support from EU Member States. New offers from France, Italy and the Netherlands of medical personnel and equipment, rescue boats, helicopters and other vital aid have been made available to strengthen the response. I thank all the EU Member States who are channelling their generous support and helping to save lives in this critical emergency.”