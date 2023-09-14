Submit Release
Financial Markets: Commission consults on sustainable finance disclosures

The European Commission has today launched a targeted consultation and a public consultation to seek feedback on the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR). The SFDR, which has been in application since March 2021, sets out how financial intermediaries, such as asset managers, have to communicate sustainability information to investors. It is designed to bring more transparency to the market and enable investors to make informed choices.

Mairead McGuinness, Commissioner for Financial Services, Financial Stability and Capital Markets Union, said: “Sustainability information is key to empowering investors to make informed decisions on their investments. Since the Sustainable Finance Disclosures Regulation (SFDR) was proposed in 2018, a lot has changed in the world of sustainable finance. Today we are launching an in-depth three-month consultation for stakeholders. We want to know if our rules meet their needs and expectations, and if it is fit for purpose.”

The consultation launched today will be accompanied by a series of workshops, kicking off on 10 October with an online event that twill opened by Commissioner McGuinness. The consultation will run until 15 December.

