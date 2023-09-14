Media Advisory - Kossuth County Officer-Involved Shooting Press Conference Today
September 14, 2023
ALGONA, Iowa - At 11:00 a.m. this morning, a multi-jurisdictional press conference will be held in Algona regarding an officer-involved shooting that occurred on the evening of Wednesday, September 13, 2023, in Algona. A police officer was shot in the 1100 block of S. Minnesota Street in Algona. The shooter has been identified as Kyle Lou Ricke, 43, of Algona, who was later apprehended in Minnesota.
This morning's press conference will include members of the Algona Police Department, the Kossuth County Sheriff's Office, the Kossuth County Attorney's Office, the Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa Department of Public Safety, and will held at the following location:
Kossuth County Election Center
108 S. Hall St.
Algona, Iowa
ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.