Media Advisory - Kossuth County Officer-Involved Shooting Press Conference Today

September 14, 2023

ALGONA, Iowa - At 11:00 a.m. this morning, a multi-jurisdictional press conference will be held in Algona regarding an officer-involved shooting that occurred on the evening of Wednesday, September 13, 2023, in Algona. A police officer was shot in the 1100 block of S. Minnesota Street in Algona. The shooter has been identified as Kyle Lou Ricke, 43, of Algona, who was later apprehended in Minnesota.

This morning's press conference will include members of the Algona Police Department, the Kossuth County Sheriff's Office, the Kossuth County Attorney's Office, the Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa Department of Public Safety, and will held at the following location:

Kossuth County Election Center

108 S. Hall St.

Algona, Iowa