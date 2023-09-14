IAM to optimise pavement outside Dr. Carlos d'Assumpção Park to improve passage and increase green elements

MACAU, September 14 - In order to improve the current condition of inconvenient passage in the space outside Dr. Carlos d'Assumpção Park and the necessity for pedestrians to make a detour to cross the road, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will optimise the pavement outside the park to provide the public with more convenient passage and access to the park. In addition, the fences of the park will be removed to eliminate the sense of alienation and elevate openness. Moreover, green elements will be added to the surroundings of the park for beautification of the view to offer better walking and leisure environment for the public. IAM previously introduced the construction works to the Consultative Committee on Municipal Affairs of IAM, the Community Service Consultative Councils and associations of the district respectively and listened to their opinions. The construction works are expected to be carried out in phases starting from 18 September, striving to complete in January next year.

Currently, some parts of the pavement outside Dr. Carlos d'Assumpção Park are narrow and so pedestrians have to walk around the periphery of the park to cross the road. The four vehicle entrances and exits of the underground car park of the park also cut off the pavement on the outside, resulting in persistent unfavourable conditions for pedestrian passage. The level difference at the entrance to the park also obstructs wheelchair access. The construction works will optimise and preserve the pavement outside the park to improve the flow of pedestrian passage and accessibility, so that the public can directly pass through the park to cross the road to shorten the walking distance. The iron fences on the outside of the park will be removed to eliminate the sense of alienation and elevate the visual transparency of the park. The barrier-free access environment of the pavement outside the park will also be enhanced. Meanwhile, green belts will be added on the pavement for enriching the green elements of the park and beautification of the view, while serving the function of separation between pedestrians and vehicles.

The construction works will be divided into three phases, the first of which to be commenced on the southern side of the park. In order to reduce the impact on the public, only the construction area will be enclosed during the construction period to ensure safety and separate the pedestrians. Other areas of the park and the nearby pavement will remain open with sufficient and safe temporary road-crossing facilities. Fugitive dust will be reduced by spraying water, and cleaning on the surrounding area will be strengthened. In addition, the construction works do not require transplantation or removal of trees in the park. IAM will closely monitor the progress of the works and coordinate with the pipeline companies to carry out the works at the same time so as to avoid repeated excavation and strive to complete the works as early as possible.