Local bands to perform in evening concert at Lai Chi Vun Shipyards in September

MACAU, September 14 - In order to promote public appreciation and participation in culture and arts, as well as to build more performance platforms for local artistic and cultural practitioners, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) will hold evening concerts at Lai Chi Vun Shipyards - Plots X11-X15 in the second half of each month, between July and November, gathering musicians from various regions and different languages to present a variety of music performances in multiple music genres and promote exchanges.

Following the concert “lively and poetic melodies” in August, the concert “Local bands” will be held at 4pm on 16 September, featuring local bands Catalyser, GIMME5 and Single Path. Admission is free. Catalyser, symbolized as a catalyst, was formed in 2012, with the aim of steering people in a simple and direct way with the power of music as a catalyst in life. The band won several awards in the band and music categories of the “TDM – Best of the Pop” with its original songs. GIMME5, with five members who are active in local bands, was formed in 2021. With funky and fusion-based music styles, the band participated in various music performances, TV recordings and music festivals in Macao and Mainland China, such as hush! Concerts and Running Brothers Macau Station. Single Path was formed in 2014. Their music is mainly in original songs and pop rock styles, seeking to express their feelings in life and dreams.

In order to facilitate the residents and tourists to proceed to the concert at the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards, round-trip buses will be provided on the day of the concert. Seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. (Buses depart from Rua do Dr. Pedro José Lobo in Macao at 2pm, 3pm and 4pm, and return at 6pm and 7pm; while buses depart from Nova City in Taipa at 2:30pm and 3:30pm, and return at 6pm).

The exhibition space in the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards – Plot X11 is open daily from 10am to 6pm, while the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards – Plots X12-X15 are open all day. Due to programming, the “Busking Point” in the shipyard area will be closed on the days of the evening concerts. For more information about the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards, please visit the Cultural Affairs Bureau’s website at www.icm.gov.mo, WeChat official account “IC_Art_Macao” and the “IC Art” page on Facebook.