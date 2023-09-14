【Expand long-haul international visitor markets】MGTO organizes familiarization visit and exchange for North American travel trade to facilitate connection

MACAU, September 14 - The Overseas Affairs Office of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China, Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangdong Province, Hong Kong Tourism Board, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and Air Canada jointly arranged for a North American travel trade delegation’s trip to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The itinerary included an inspection visit to Macao, where they also attended a travel trade seminar today (14 September) and connected with their counterparts in Macao. Their visit and exchange is set to expand the long-haul international visitor market for Macao.

First-hand experience in “tourism +”

The North American travel trade delegation was in Macao for a three-day familiarization trip between 12 and 14 September. They visited Macao’s World Heritage, Coloane, Taipa and several integrated resorts for their tourism facilities. They also sampled signature delights and experienced innovative “tourism +” elements. The delegation then crossed the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and continued with their trip to the Greater Bay Area. The visit inspired the travel trade to design Macao and multi-destination travel products for launch in the North American market in the future. It also contributed to multilateral tourism exchange and recovery, Macao’s long-haul market development and the transformation of the Greater Bay Area into a world-class destination.

Trade Seminar for long-haul market development

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes attended the North America Trade Seminar today (14 September) to welcome the delegates to Macao for exchange and familiarization. She expressed hope that the trip would offer delegates a more in-depth experience of Macao’s diverse “tourism +”, and once again tap the potential of North America as a long-haul visitor market, strengthening cooperation and boosting mutual visits of travelers. MGTO’s representative also introduced Macao’s latest travel information and offer of new travel experiences to the delegates.

The delegates who attended the Trade Seminar included representatives from ten travel agencies in the United States and Canada. There was also a business matching session engaging representatives of about 40 hotels, travel agencies, integrated resort enterprises and tourism-related facilities in Macao. The session built a platform for face-to-face exchange and discussion on business and partnership opportunities.

US ranks as the 7th largest visitor market

North America is one of Macao’s major long-haul visitor markets and the United States currently ranks seventh among Macao’s top ten visitor markets. MGTO is dedicated to expanding the range of international visitor source. In the past three years, destination marketing endeavors continued in the form of participation in promotional events and presence on several social platforms in North America to maintain Macao’s profile. As travel restrictions were lifted in Macao, MGTO has activated a series of all-rounded online-offline promotional campaigns in different visitor markets, uniting the efforts of the public and private sectors and riding on the monthly wonderful events, actively getting ready to welcome international visitors.