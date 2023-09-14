Kelly, Reed & Jansen LLC Provides Representation in Family Law Proceedings
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kelly, Reed & Jansen LLC, a distinguished legal firm serving Lee’s Summit, MO, Blue Springs, MO, Independence, MO, and Raymore, MO is committed to ensuring fair and equitable representation in family law proceedings. Our skilled and experienced team of divorce lawyers is dedicated to educating individuals on understanding their rights, so they can make informed decisions based on realistic expectations and achieve their family law goals, during difficult times.
Divorce can be an emotionally charged and complex process, often involving intricate legal matters such as asset distribution, child custody matters, and child support orders. Kelly, Reed & Jansen LLC is a reliable guide for individuals navigating the divorce journey. Their knowledgeable divorce lawyers possess a deep understanding of family law and will listen carefully to understand the needs and goals of their clients, ensuring clients receive the guidance and representation they deserve.
In addition to their expertise in divorce law, Kelly, Reed & Jansen LLC offers the services of accomplished criminal defense attorneys. They understand the challenges clients facing criminal charges may encounter. With a comprehensive understanding of the law and a commitment to achieving the best possible results, the firm's criminal defense attorneys work diligently to safeguard clients' rights and interests.
For more information about the law firm’s practice areas, or blogs for insightful information on legal matters pertaining to family law, personal injury, criminal defense, and DWI/DUI Defense, visit the Kelly, Reed & Jansen LLC website or call (816) 347-1818.
About Kelly, Reed & Jansen LLC: Kelly, Reed & Jansen LLC is a reputable legal firm based in Lee’s Summit, MO. They also serve the communities of Independence, MO, Blue Springs, MO, and Raymore, MO. The firm represents individuals in a variety of legal matters, including criminal defense, personal injury, family law, and DWI/DUI cases. They customize their litigation strategies to seek the best possible outcome for their clients.
Dave Kelly
Divorce can be an emotionally charged and complex process, often involving intricate legal matters such as asset distribution, child custody matters, and child support orders. Kelly, Reed & Jansen LLC is a reliable guide for individuals navigating the divorce journey. Their knowledgeable divorce lawyers possess a deep understanding of family law and will listen carefully to understand the needs and goals of their clients, ensuring clients receive the guidance and representation they deserve.
In addition to their expertise in divorce law, Kelly, Reed & Jansen LLC offers the services of accomplished criminal defense attorneys. They understand the challenges clients facing criminal charges may encounter. With a comprehensive understanding of the law and a commitment to achieving the best possible results, the firm's criminal defense attorneys work diligently to safeguard clients' rights and interests.
For more information about the law firm’s practice areas, or blogs for insightful information on legal matters pertaining to family law, personal injury, criminal defense, and DWI/DUI Defense, visit the Kelly, Reed & Jansen LLC website or call (816) 347-1818.
About Kelly, Reed & Jansen LLC: Kelly, Reed & Jansen LLC is a reputable legal firm based in Lee’s Summit, MO. They also serve the communities of Independence, MO, Blue Springs, MO, and Raymore, MO. The firm represents individuals in a variety of legal matters, including criminal defense, personal injury, family law, and DWI/DUI cases. They customize their litigation strategies to seek the best possible outcome for their clients.
Dave Kelly
Kelly, Symonds & Reed LLC
+1 816-347-1818
dave@mokanlegal.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn