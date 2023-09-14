Submit Release
Public participation process begins for renewal of air quality approval for J.D. Irving Ltd.

CANADA, September 14 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The provincial government is starting the 180-day public participation process for the renewal of the Class 1 Air Quality Approval to Operate for the J.D. Irving Ltd. softwood sawmill in Chipman.

The sawmill produces about 360 million board feet of dimensional lumber per year.

The company's current approval expires on March 31, 2024. More information on the public participation process is available online.

Class 1 major industries are required to comply with the Air Quality Regulation under the Clean Air Act, and to operate under the terms and conditions established in the approval to operate.

14-09-23

