Aesthetic Integrative Medicine and Surgery Society (AIMS) to Host Annual Public Two-Day Symposium
Guests can purchase tickets to the conference, which features panels and demonstrations from renowned plastic surgeons, estheticians, dermatologists and more.NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Aesthetic Integrative Medicine and Surgery Society (AIMS) is pleased to announce its first annual live event on integrative medicine and cosmetic surgery. The public can purchase tickets to the symposium, which takes place at Northern Medical Facility in scenic Middletown, NY, from Sept. 29 -30th.
The groundbreaking conference features a lineup of presentations from plastic surgeons, cosmetic medicine specialists, anti-aging practitioners, estheticians, dermatologists, hormone specialists, alternative/complementary medicine experts, traditional Chinese Medicine providers, energy healers, acupuncturists, spiritual health leaders, and scientists and researchers. The objective is to collaboratively define the best treatments for beauty with scientific evidence.
The event will feature a breakdown of the ACES analysis for face, body, and skin, with instructions for fellow practitioners to implement it into their own practice. The analysis—which stands for Anatomy, Chemistry, Energy and Soul—is the most complete four-dimensional beauty evaluation to date.
The panel discussions and live demonstrations will also answer various questions and provide practical information for the benefit of all patients and clients. The latest research and emerging technologies will also be reviewed, while hot topics will be discussed, including red light therapy, the biochemistry of inflammation, and the role of hormone replacements, peptides and other nutritional supplements. Hour-long workshops and live demos will include the rising Acupuncture Facelift, along with CO2 Lift, PDO Threads and microneedling laser. The weekend also includes a tour of the surgery center, along with a cocktail reception where guests can connect directly with the presenters.
“The combination of ancient medicinal principles with modern and integrative medicine will benefit healthcare providers in the cosmetic aesthetic space tremendously,” says AIMS Society board member and acupuncture specialist, Dr. Jingduan Yang.
Adds Dr. Jeffrey Yager, AIMS Society president: “The AIMS society offers a novel opportunity for all disciplines to collaborate and uniquely combine therapeutic approaches and validate them using scientific principles for the benefit of both healthcare providers and patients.”
Sponsors and exhibitors for the event include: BHRT Training Academy, Boston Biolife, CO2 Lift, Fortune Law Firm, HBOT USA, Integrative Peptides, Mavrix Profit System, Microvascular Health Solutions, Neobiosis, NO2U Nitric oxide For You, Red Light Wellness, and Weber Medical.
For registration information and discounts for groups and organizations, visit www.theaimssociety.org.
About the AIMS Society:
The society’s mission is to bring together a global faculty of multidisciplinary professionals for the purpose of evolving the field of aesthetic medicine and surgery. The team’s revelations integrate science with allopathic and traditional medicine treatments, techniques, and products. The goal is to enhance the true beauty and health of patients in every dimension, while facilitating scientific exchange, professional training and certification in related fields. The society works collaboratively to share ancient practices, cutting edge techniques and research, evaluated in the light of scientific proof.
AIMS Society is led by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Yager, MD; board-certified psychiatrist Dr. Jingduan Yang, MD; board-certified Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation doctor Damon Noto, MD; and Daniel A. Monti, MD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of the Marcus Institute of Integrative Health- Jefferson Health. The society encompasses a range of plastic surgeons, cosmetic medicine specialists, traditional Chinese Medicine doctors, nutritionists, spiritual healers, estheticians and wellness experts.
