With New Patents and Certifications, eco-shell™ Emerges as a Top Option for Eco-Friendly Plastic Packaging and Products
Ease of incorporation and attractive pricing combined with up to 70% carbon reduction make eco-shell™ the clear choice to meet sustainability goals or mandates.
eco-shell™ is an affordable and quick way for companies to meet upcoming plastic reduction mandates and an impactful way for brands to reach their sustainability goals.”TAIPEI, TAIWAN, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant leap towards a sustainable future, eco-shell™ emerges as a trailblazer in the realm of eco-friendly plastic packaging and products. With exclusive patents covering the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, China, and Taiwan, coupled with SGS certifications for carbon and plastic reduction, as well as for 100% recyclability, eco-shell™ is setting new standards for eco-conscious brands and manufacturers worldwide.
— Nicole Hollins, Founder Spark Canada
Why eco-shell™ is a Game-Changer for Brands and Manufacturers
With global plastic reduction mandates and heightened consumer expectations, businesses face mounting pressure to reduce their carbon footprint. Achieving genuine carbon reduction involves intricate research, material testing, production overhauls, and intricate supply chain modifications, all of which can be costly and risky. Backing the wrong sustainable horse could have dire consequences for a company's reputation and financial stability.
Enter eco-shell™ – a bio-calcium compound derived from eggshells through a patented process. Boasting a remarkable 70% lower carbon emission compared to virgin plastics, eco-shell™ has garnered SGS certification as an effective waste, carbon, and plastic reducer, in addition to earning the EN 13430 certification for recyclability. Furthermore, eco-shell™ proudly holds EU RoHS, REACH, antibacterial, and high FIR emissivity certifications, solidifying its eco-friendly credentials.
The real marvel of eco-shell™ lies in its effortless integration into existing manufacturing processes. Distributed as pellets, eco-shell™ can be seamlessly incorporated, with compounds containing 20-50% eco-shell™ for an instant and substantial reduction in plastic and carbon. What's more, it synergizes seamlessly with recycled and ocean-bound plastics, enhancing overall carbon reduction.
Unlike other solutions that require costly material testing, machinery upgrades, and packaging redesigns, eco-shell™ offers a swift transformation in just a month or two. Manufacturers may only need to adjust the levels of certain additives, such as anti-static agents, owing eco-shell™ enhancing their effect – a simple and cost-effective process.
In terms of pricing, eco-shell™ pellets are similar in cost to virgin polypropylene, mitigating the sticker shock often associated with alternative bioplastics and sustainable solutions.
Eco-shell™ – The Ultimate Carbon Reduction Solution
The most compelling aspect for eco-conscious brands and manufacturers is eco-shell’s™ unmatched carbon reduction. It accounts for both the material's creation and its end-of-life cycle, distinguishing it from bioplastics, biodegradable additives, and "greenwashing" alternatives that provide no tangible carbon reduction.
Bioplastics, while theoretically promising, face practical challenges. They cannot be recycled easily and necessitate complex consumer sorting and composting processes that are often unfeasible, with the majority winding up in a landfill and ultimately increasing plastic waste and carbon emissions.
Products with biodegrading additives may earn certification with minimal degradation, yet they remain unrecyclable and can disrupt composting facilities, causing further issues.
The inclusion of non-recyclable materials like hemp in product compounds, while reducing plastic content, hampers recyclability and biodegradability, ultimately contributing to environmental harm.
In stark contrast, eco-shell™ delivers upfront plastic and carbon reduction while repurposing agricultural waste, culminating in a recyclable end product. This embodies the principles of "Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle" perfectly.
Endless Possibilities with eco-shell™
Eco-shell™'s remarkable versatility extends to compatibility with various plastics, including PP, PE, LD/HDPE, EVA, PS, ABS, rubber, PVC, and PLA. This opens doors to limitless possibilities in sustainable packaging and product development across industries.
Notable applications include:
• Industrial packaging
• Consumer packaging (pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cannabis, wellness, and supplements)
• Stationery (file folders, binders, etc.)
• Trays and packaging inserts
• Flooring tiles and yoga mats
• Toys and other plastic products
• Bags
• Industrial buckets, bins, and barriers
• Pallets
Each of these applications successfully reduces plastic consumption while upholding superior quality and performance standards.
About Spark Sourcing
Spark Sourcing, a leading distributor of innovative solutions for sustainable packaging and product development with operations in Taiwan, Canada, and the UK, is the exclusive representative of eco-shell™ for North America and Europe. The Canadian branch is registered as an Indigenous, female-owned business. Spark envisions a circular economy for plastics as the path forward for both the plastic industry and our planet.
Andrew Bliss
Spark Sourcing
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram