nomnom, Official Sponsor of the Washington State Cougars, Announces Snack Bowl Flyaway Contest

SPOKANE, Wash., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nomnom, a wholly owned subsidiary of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., and official sponsor of Washington State Cougar Football, is proud to offer fans a chance to win a prize package valued at $2,500 to see the home team play in the Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, December 1. The nomnom Snack Bowl Flyaway package includes two tickets to the game, two round trip airfare tickets and a two night hotel stay.



“As major supporters of WSU football, the team at nomnom wanted to do something fun and special for the fans and help build even more excitement for the football season,” said nomnom Head of Marketing, Brian Gray. “WSU and nomnom have teamed up to create a fun in-app game that's sure to keep sports go-ers engaged all season long.”

How to Enter

The WSU Mascot Pass Game kicks off on Wednesday, Sept. 6 exclusively on the nomnom Stores Rewards App (available on iPhone App Store and Google Play). nomnom, the premier destination for mouthwatering snacks and fuel essentials, is thrilled to unveil this enticing opportunity for football aficionados, Washington State University (WSU) affiliates, and snack lovers.

Each time fans play the game, they’ll have the opportunity to claim an array of mouthwatering snacks and tailgate treats. It's a game that satisfies your hunger for both competition and delicious goodies.

The Grand Prize winner will experience the thrill of the game live, and make unforgettable memories in the entertainment capital of the world. Play to enter through November 15th! Just download the nomnom rewards app and play the WSU Mascot Pass Game to unlock your chance to win!

Live Dates: September 6th - November 15th, 2023

Grand Prize Package

Two (2) Round trip airfare with 2 nights in a hotel to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship Football Game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, December 1. Game tickets included. - (ARV $2,500).

Season-long Treats

Ten (10): One (1) Coupon for FROOZEE

Ten (10): One (1) Coupon for Coffee of Cappuccino

Ten (10): One (1) Coupon for Cheddarwurst

Ten (10): One (1) Buy One Get One Free Breakfast Sandwich Coupon

WSU Mascot Pass Game - Example

About nomnom:

For busy people on the go, nomnom puts you in the fast lane to a full tank and a happy belly because nomnom takes snacking to the next level by offering indulgent foods that you love and a friendly, convenient stop for all the essentials you need to fuel your day. Indulge in the delicious world of nomnom! With over 30 thriving locations and still expanding, discover your nearest nomnom store in Washington and Idaho today!

