DEPARTMENT OF THE ARMY AWARDS NOBLIS MSD $58 MILLION CONTRACT

Noblis MSD will provide a wide variety of engineering and integrated logistics support to the Army’s cross-domain watercraft program.

Reston, Va., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblis MSD, a Noblis subsidiary and leading provider of science, technology and engineering services to the Department of Defense, today announced that it has been awarded a five-year indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract with a ceiling value of $58 million to provide System Technical Support (STS) services to Product Manager Army Watercraft Systems (PdM AWS). The contract was awarded on July 26, 2023.

Under this contract, Noblis MSD will provide engineering services for design, safety, quality assurance and integrated logistics—and help manage the overall program, training and documentation.

“Noblis MSD is honored to be chosen again to help advance the Army mission in this area, where we offer an outstanding depth of experience,” said Mile Corrigan, Noblis’ president and chief executive officer. “With more than a decade of STS experience working alongside PdM AWS, we are ready to bring the best package of hands-on engineering, technology and logistics expertise from day one.”

“We are excited to continue collaborating with the Army to deliver mission-critical value toward fleet readiness, engineering and AWS’s increasing role in contested logistics,” said Glenn Hickok, president of Noblis MSD. “We look forward to applying our deep knowledge in predictive logistics and predictive maintenance to AWS’ unique use cases.”

About Noblis MSD

Noblis MSD, a Noblis company, is a leading provider of science, technology and engineering services to the Department of Defense. As a recognized leader in network design, operational readiness, system integration and modernization and lifecycle sustainment, we provide engineering, enterprise transformation and program management support to design solutions that support the warfighter.

About Noblis

For more than 25 years, Noblis has been an innovator within the federal government, committed to enriching lives and making our nation safer while investing in the missions of tomorrow. As a nonprofit, Noblis works for the public good, providing independent and objective science, technology and engineering solutions. We work with a wide range of government clients in the defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement and federal civil sectors.

