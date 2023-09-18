Introducing Asking for a Friend: The Discreet, Accessible Hub for Young People Seeking Sexual Health Information
Essex Sexual Health Service has launched the groundbreaking sexual health website, Asking for a Friend.
We understand that seeking sexual health information can be intimidating for young people. Asking for a Friend was created to bridge the gap between curiosity and knowledge, providing a trusted space.”CHELMSFORD, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dedicated to empowering young people with confidential access to essential sexual health information, Essex Sexual Health Service has launched the groundbreaking website, Asking for a Friend.
— Sue Luty, Sexual Health System Lead
Asking for a Friend is an initiative driven by the belief that every young person deserves easy and judgment-free access to accurate sexual health information. The website offers a wealth of resources, guidance, and support tailored specifically to the needs and concerns of today's youth.
Key Features of Asking for a Friend:
• Discreet Browsing with the "Hide" Feature: Recognising the sensitivity surrounding sexual health topics, Asking for a Friend offers a "Hide" feature. This innovative function allows users to instantly conceal the website's content and replace it with a discreet overlay, ensuring privacy and reducing any potential embarrassment.
• Comprehensive and Reliable Information: The website is a comprehensive resource hub, covering a wide range of sexual health topics, from contraception and sexually transmitted infections to relationships and consent. All content is created and vetted by experts in sexual health to ensure it is accurate and up to date.
• Interactive Tools: Asking for a Friend goes beyond static information and offers interactive tools that engage users in an informative and approachable way. This fosters a sense of action in young people's sexual health decisions.
• Supportive Community: The website includes a safe and moderated community forum where young people can ask questions, share experiences, and provide support to one another. This community-driven aspect ensures that users feel heard and connected.
• Accessibility and User-Friendly Design: Designed with young people in mind, the website boasts an intuitive layout, clear language, and accessibility features to ensure easy navigation and comprehension for all users.
Essex Sexual Health Service is committed to creating a safer and healthier environment for young people by addressing their sexual health needs discreetly and effectively. Asking for a Friend is a testament to this commitment and is expected to make a significant impact on the lives of young people in Essex and beyond.
Sue Luty, Sexual Health System Lead said, "We understand that seeking sexual health information can be intimidating for young people. Asking for a Friend was created to bridge the gap between curiosity and knowledge, providing a trusted space for them to access information discreetly. Our 'Hide' feature is just one way we're ensuring their comfort and confidence in navigating the website."
Asking for a Friend is now live and accessible to young people seeking confidential sexual health information. Essex Sexual Health Service invites everyone to explore the website and spread the word about this invaluable resource.
About Essex Sexual Health Service:
Essex Sexual Health Service is a leading provider of sexual health services in Essex, dedicated to promoting sexual health and well-being. Through innovative initiatives and partnerships, the service strives to ensure that individuals of all ages have access to accurate information, testing, and support related to sexual health.
About Asking for a Friend:
Asking for a Friend is an online platform hosted by Essex Sexual Health Service, designed to empower young people with confidential access to sexual health information and resources. With a commitment to discretion, accuracy, and user-friendliness, Asking for a Friend seeks to address the unique needs and concerns of today's youth.
Chris Summers
Provide Community CIC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram