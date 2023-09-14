Evergent Revenue and Royalty Management (ERRM) Now Available in AWS Marketplace

AWS Marketplace Listing Expands Reach of Evergent’s SaaS Solution to AWS Customers and AWS Partners, Builds on Current EMP Listing

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergent, a customer management and monetization leader for streaming and digital subscription businesses, today announced that Evergent Revenue and Royalty Management (ERRM), the company’s software as a service (SaaS) solution for companies requiring more complex revenue management services, is now available in AWS Marketplace. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The AWS Marketplace listing will be Evergent’s second, joining the Evergent Monetization Platform (EMP). ERRM is a highly targeted tool allowing users to establish revenue and royalty rules, automate settlements, and analyze transaction and subscriber information in real-time.

ERRM is intended for companies that provide FAST ("free ad supported TV") or ad-based revenue models, e-commerce and subscription-based services, among others. ERRM is a unique revenue management platform that provides a comprehensive solution to handle complex contractual and settlement terms. Companies have been relying on point solutions or static spreadsheets resulting in an extremely time consuming and error prone process. With the rapid growth of new multi-faceted services like FAST and multi-vendor marketplaces, platform agility and automation of pay-ins and payouts have become even more critical, as is delivering the confidence of accuracy and transparency. Evergent's ERRM platform offers all of that with an automated, seamless solution for all types of revenue management and royalty distribution.

"With EMP, Evergent has demonstrated that its customer-friendly revenue management platforms are highly valuable to the millions of active customers on AWS," said Vijay Sajja, founder and CEO of Evergent. "The launch of ERRM in AWS Marketplace allows us to extend our reach with this diverse customer base, empowering companies to improve business outcomes while simultaneously delivering the best possible customer experiences in their respective industries. We view AWS as an important channel as we continue to grow our product offering among this customer base."

The release of ERRM enhances Evergent’s existing relationship with AWS customers. Evergent launched EMP, its revenue management solution, on AWS in April of last year. AWS reaches a global audience of users in search of subscription-based services across a wide variety of verticals. The release of ERRM allows all AWS customers to reap the benefits of Evergent’s automated revenue and royalty management tools.

ABOUT EVERGENT

Based in Sunnyvale, CA, Evergent delivers customer relationship management tools for global digital media, entertainment and telecommunications providers. With customers in 175 countries ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, Evergent creates flexible, user-friendly solutions that enable each customer to streamline their CRM processes and maximize monetization efforts. For more information, visit www.evergent.com.

Contact:

Alexandra Levy

650-996-5758

alex@siliconalley-media.com